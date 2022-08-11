STF forms majority for ministers to have a salary of R$ 46,300

The proposal will still be analyzed by the National Congress, which can veto or pass the adjustment

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority to approve an 18% increase for Court ministers and other Judiciary officials from 2023. The proposal would raise the salary of Supreme Court justices from R$39,200 to R$46,300.

The proposal must still be analyzed by the National Congress, which can approve or veto it.

The project determines that the increase occurs gradually in 4 installments, paid between April 2023 and July of the following year. Read calendar:

1st installment – April 2023;

2nd installment – August 2023;

3rd installment – January 2024;

4th installment – ​​July 2024.

The text proposes the reallocation of expenses of the Judiciary itself to grant the readjustment. With that, there would be no need for new transfers.

Voting takes place until 3 pm on the 2nd Administrative Session of 2022, through the virtual internal system. The following topics are also up for vote:

STF budget proposal for 2023;

Submission to the collegiate of a proposal from the representative associations to recompose the remuneration of the Magistrates;

Submission to the collegiate of a proposal from the representative associations for the salary recomposition of the servers.

FEDERAL PUBLIC OFFICIALS

Since January, federal civil servants have been asking for a recomposition of the inflation accumulated during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which is equivalent to 19.99%.

In 2020, Bolsonaro sanctioned a R$60 billion bailout project for states during the pandemic, but vetoed the section that allowed the salary readjustment to civil servants.

The federal government spent R$ 157.5 billion in the 1st half of this year with the payment of personnel and social charges. The figure represents a drop of 12.2% compared to the previous year, considering inflation.

The Executive even analyzed an increase of 5% to all federal civil servants. It chose, however, not to grant the adjustment in 2022.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022 showed that 46% of the Brazilian population is against a readjustment of the salaries of civil servants this year. Those in favor add up to 40%, while 14% did not know how to respond.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.