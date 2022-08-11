STF has majority to approve 18% increase for ministers and civil servants

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to approve the proposal for an 18% readjustment for judges and Judiciary servants. The ministers discuss in a virtual administrative session the budget for next year and the increase in salaries for the category – so far, according to the Court, nine magistrates have validated the readjustment. Two other ministers can still vote until 5 pm. The names have not yet been released by the court.

As columnist Carolina Brígido, from UOL, the tendency is for the plenary to approve the increase, raising the salary of the ministers themselves from R$39,200 to R$46,300. The increase can have a ripple effect and lead other bodies to ask for readjustments.

The proposal under discussion at the Supreme Court establishes an increase in four successive installments paid in April and August 2023 and in January and July 2024. The final text will depend on Congress, which is responsible for approving the bill sent by the STF with the increase salary, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is responsible for sanctioning or not the proposal.

The readjustment index, however, is considered below the expected by class entities of the judiciary and civil servants of the Judiciary. Yesterday, representatives of the categories consulted by the UOL criticized the increase (18%) and said there is room in the Judiciary’s cash to raise the percentage – from 30% to 40%.

The entities also criticized the payment in installments, saying that the measure will harm magistrates and civil servants in the long term due to inflationary losses. The groups tried to pressure the STF to reopen the discussion, but interlocutors of the President of the Court, Minister Luiz Fux, already considered it difficult to change the text taken to the plenary today.

In a report delivered to the ministers, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, stated that other bodies have already forwarded proposals for salary readjustments to Congress with rates ranging from 13.5% to 22%, including categories that had more recent recompositions than the Judiciary. “Although the association’s proposal [tanto dos magistrados como dos servidores] find support in the official index used to measure inflation in Brazil, its full implementation is not possible without obtaining additional resources”, said the minister.

It is necessary to consider the economic context of the country and the strict observance of the limits on personnel expenses provided for in the Fiscal Responsibility Law and in Complementary Law No. 173/2020″

Luiz Fux, president of the STF

pressure for increase

Since the beginning of the year, representatives of magistrates and civil servants have pressured Fux to discuss a readjustment. They claim that the categories suffer from losses ranging from 30% (servers) to 40% (judges) due to the lack of readjustment.

The minister avoided taking the case to discussion over the months as he considered it an unpopular topic at a time when the country is going through a period of fiscal restraint. At the time, there was also an internal assessment in the STF that a readjustment could cause an avalanche in the civil service, with other categories claiming similar claims.

This, however, has changed in recent weeks after Fux and a wing of the STF gave in to the entities’ appeals. The fact that Judiciary servers have not had any readjustments since 2016 weighed heavily. For judges and ministers, the last increase was in 2018.

The president of AMB (Association of Brazilian Magistrates), Renata Gil, told the UOL that the fact that the ministers are discussing the readjustment is positive and demonstrates that they are “sensitized” with the cause, but that the values ​​are below those proposed by the category. The magistrate also says that it would be better to pay a single adjustment, and not in installments.

“We are in the process of convincing ourselves that the value is far below. [do reajuste]it is possible to have a lag already when the proposal is approved by Congress”, he said.

The main articulator of the readjustment for the magistrates, Renata Gil was in the STF twice just last week: the first on the second (1st), at the opening of the semester, and then on the fourth (3rd), at the launch of a book with articles from all court ministers. On both occasions, she discussed the topic with Fux.

Among the servers, Fenajure (National Federation of Judiciary Workers and Public Ministry of the Union) said that the increase will be insufficient. For Lucena Pacheco, coordinator of the entity, the index does not replace the losses of the category.

“The STF does not consider that servers have been without readjustment for a longer time, since the last salary recomposition of the judiciary took place in 2018 and that of servers in 2016”, he said.