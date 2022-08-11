STF increases salaries of themselves in virtual session

Ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) chose to grant themselves a salary adjustment of 18% in a virtual session. In this way, they managed to avoid public debate on a sensitive topic, at a time of financial adjustment in the country. The virtual plenum is an internal court system in which ministers post their votes in writing. There is no debate, there is no TV broadcast.

It would be possible to make the same decision in a face-to-face session, with the possibility of discussing the matter publicly. However, the ministers agreed that they would be further attacked by the decision if it were televised.

At the beginning of the year, the proposal for a salary readjustment for judges and Judiciary servants was not welcomed by the ministers of the Court. One wing considered the country’s fiscal moment bad to take the discussion forward. Over time, ministers changed their minds. Until 2:40 pm this Wednesday (10), nine votes were counted in favor of the readjustment. Two ministers are yet to speak.

Over the last few months, associations of magistrates and civil servants have been pressing the STF towards the need for a readjustment. Judges have not had a salary recomposition since 2018. Servers have the same paycheck since 2016.

Once the readjustment is approved by the STF, the proposal will go through the National Congress, where negotiations will take place with the government’s economic team. The associations will no longer put pressure on the Supreme Court, but on parliamentarians.

Despite today’s victory, the categories are not satisfied. For the associations of magistrates and civil servants, 18% is a low rate, as it does not recover the inflationary losses of the period.