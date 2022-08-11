STJ unanimously decides to federalize the investigations into the ‘May crimes’ of 2006 in Parque Bristol, SP | Sao Paulo

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided this Wednesday (10), unanimously, to federalize investigations into the “May crimes” of 2006 in Parque Bristol, in São Paulo. The court recognized the flaws in the investigation carried out by the state public agencies of São Paulo.

On May 14, 2006, five youths were attacked by a group of hooded men. Three died instantly. One of the survivors was killed six months later. The case was shelved by the São Paulo Public Ministry for lack of evidence.

Now, a rapporteur minister is determined and the state of São Paulo is called to manifest itself. The investigation then passes to the Federal Police and the case goes to the Federal Court.

like the g1 revealed, the request for federalization was made in 2016 by the then Attorney General of the Republic Rodrigo Janot to the STJ, in response to a 2009 request by Conectas and the five victims’ relatives.

At the time, the PGR declared that the investigation by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of São Paulo was merely “formal, protocol, ignoring the search for the truth and the connections between almost simultaneous and extremely similar crimes”.

In 2006, São Paulo came to a halt during a series of attacks against police and civilians.

After 15 years, OAS will judge and may condemn Brazil for the ‘May crimes’ of 2006 in SP

In his order, Janot says that “it is evident that the shelving of the investigation itself constitutes a violation of the State’s duty of adequate and efficient investigation, since the investigation can be fined [acusada] insufficient, for its fragility, for not having considered the context in which the facts occurred, for not having listened to the military police operating in the region, for not having been concerned with the hearing of witnesses in line with a reasonable investigation”.

Also according to the prosecutor, this “inertia of the instances and state authorities” made it impossible to hold the perpetrators accountable, “and the reopening of investigations, this time by the Federal Police, is unavoidable”.

In 2016, at the g1 the São Paulo government’s Public Security Secretariat (SSP) clarified, through a note sent after the PGR’s decision, that the investigation of the deaths that occurred in May 2006 was carried out correctly, with a final investigation by the São Paulo Public Ministry and Judicial power. “There is no way to reopen the case without new evidence, as determined by article 18 of the CPP (Code of Criminal Procedure)”.

Brothers Edivaldo, 24, and Eduardo Barbosa de Andrade, 23, were talking in front of their house with friends Israel Alves de Souza, 25, Fábio de Lima Andrade, 24, and Fernando Elza, 21, when they were shot at by a group of people. hooded Helped by neighbors, three of them died on the spot. One of the survivors was murdered six months later a few meters from where the massacre had taken place. To date, none of the crimes has been solved.

The SSP says that “there was no inaction on the part of the state authorities” and “it is certain that the STJ will verify the seriousness with which the investigation was carried out, which was accompanied by the Public Ministry and reported to the Justice. time, rigorously, as well as the denunciations of eventual homicides that could have police officers as authors.” According to the agency, 51 police inquiries were reported to the Court.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo said in a note in 2016 that it will manifest itself to the STJ against the federalization of the investigation of the police investigations in question. “The requests for shelving the two police inquiries, both approved by the Judiciary, were made in view of the conclusion that, after the diligence carried out, it was not possible to determine the criminal authorship”.

Crimes of May, the day São Paulo stopped: wave of violence in the state turns 10

Submission to Federal Court

In 2009, the NGO Conectas Human Rights filed a request with the PGR for the federalization of the case, attributing the deaths to death squads formed by police officers who allegedly committed crimes in retaliation for attacks suffered by public agents at the beginning of the wave of violence. Another request was made by the Public Defender’s Office in 2010 for murders of young people in Santos.

Federalization, legally known as the displacement of jurisdiction incident, is a mechanism used when the state where the facts occurred fails in the investigation or when it is part of the process.

The instrument is provided for in article 109, paragraph 5, of the Federal Constitution, based on a constitutional amendment published in 2004: “In the event of a serious violation of human rights, the Attorney General of the Republic, in order to ensure compliance with obligations arising from of international human rights treaties to which Brazil is a party, may raise, before the Superior Court of Justice, at any stage of the investigation or process, an incident of displacement of jurisdiction to the Federal Justice.”

By 2016, four crimes had been federalized, including the murder of activist Dorothy Stang, in Pará, and the actions of death squads in Goiás.

2 of 1 Débora Silva holds the photo of her son Edson Santos, murdered on May 15, 2006 on the coast of São Paulo — Photo: Cíntia Acayaba/g1 Débora Silva holds the photo of her son Edson Santos, murdered on May 15, 2006 on the coast of São Paulo — Photo: Cíntia Acayaba/g1

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, of the Organization of American States (OAS), decided to judge the Brazilian state on suspicion of human rights violations and omission in the investigation of the “May crimes” of 2006, as the retaliation for the attacks against the police that resulted in the death of civilians in the state of São Paulo.

The Police Ombudsman says that 493 people died in the wave of attacks, but to date there is no official number of victims, which can range from 264 to 600.

Mothers of victims of attacks in Santos filed a request with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for the death of 9 young people by alleged death squads. Faced with the delay in the federalization request, the Public Defender’s Office forwarded the complaint to the OAS in 2015.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat has always said that the deaths were properly investigated and that “there is no way to reopen the case without new evidence”.

In the decision, the Inter-American Commission talks about the fact that the state has not solved the murders.

“The elements brought by the parties indicate that, more than 15 years after the deaths, the crimes remain unsolved. Without prejudging the merits, there are sufficient indications that this passage of time has no factual or legal justification. the elements brought by the petitioner related to the limits of the police investigations carried out, regarding the profusion of measures informed by the State without it having been possible, after so long, to exhaust the investigative lines and carry out the necessary steps to solve the crimes in question”, says the decision.

The commission also says it wants to analyze whether or not there was abusive use of public force.

“It is for the Commission to carry out a prima facie analysis for the sole purpose of determining whether the facts exposed characterize a possible violation of human rights, as well as whether the facts are not manifestly unfounded or unfounded. In the present matter, the facts exposed meet this requirement. The State’s considerations on whether there was a rational use of public force or on the lack of sufficient elements to attribute the deaths to State agents can be examined at the merits stage and does not have the power to make the petition inadmissible”, says the document.

In response to the OAS, the Brazilian government said that the state of São Paulo experienced a “public security crisis marked by rebellions and threats of widespread attacks on institutions, places and public services” made by members of the criminal organization PCC, and that this crisis “led to a more effective and forceful action of police bodies in favor of the restoration of security and public order”, with the adoption of “measures to restore public security, public order, as well as the safety of people and property”.

The Brazilian state pointed out to the commission that the use of public force and the rational use of force “do not contradict the Convention per se, provided that state agents do not act arbitrarily.”

For the public defender of the Specialized Center for Citizenship and Human Rights (NCDH) Fernanda Balera, “the crimes of May are emblematic of the impunity that characterizes police violence”.

“The case presented by the Public Defender’s Office deals with the death of nine primary victims, one of them a pregnant woman, who were summarily executed and whose deaths were not investigated. The OAS decision is an important milestone and the result of the struggle for truth and justice of the mothers who has lasted more than 15 years”, he said.

Débora Silva Santos, leader of the Mães de Maio movement, said that she feels hopeful with the internationalization of the case.