STJD has to be firm and take Gabi and Arrascaeta out of the Copa do Brasil! – 08/10/2022

It was absurd what happened in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, at Maracanã.

First, of course, was Gabigol’s aggression against midfielder Fernandinho.

That was an immeasurable cowardice and greatly harmed Hurricane in the match, since Felipão’s team would play the entire second half with one more man.

Well, and in the final stage we saw the completely inappropriate entrance behind Arrascaeta in Erick.

People, without exaggeration, the Uruguayan could have ended the athletican’s career.

Whether it was Felipe Melo or Fagner, people would be out there asking for even the arrest of the two players who are known for firmer arrivals.

But, as it is a darling of the media, few people say anything.

Well, but fortunately, last Tuesday (9), the STJD did the right thing and denounced the two red-black players.

The trial is scheduled for the 16th, the eve of the return duel, which will be in Curitiba.

Gabigol can get up to 12 games of suspension.

Arrascaeta, on the other hand, can take a six-game hook.

For me, the court has to be firm, show that it doesn’t favor sides A or B and take both players out of the rest of the Copa do Brasil.

But, of course, I won’t be surprised if the two pay basic baskets and are released for the Curitiba duel.

Unfortunately, that’s how things work in our sport…

Opinion!