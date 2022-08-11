Switch Investment to Stop Losing Money

Do you have money in savings, but do you think (or are you sure) that you are losing money due to low profitability? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLthe financial planner Vivian Rodrigues shows investment options for you to have better yields than those on the passbook and also says why savings should not be viewed with very negative eyes.

Read the financial planner’s analysis below and watch the full program on July 28, which is a subscriber-only investment quiz broadcast weekly on Thursdays from 4pm to 5pm.

When is it worth investing in savings? Vivian says that savings are, in general, most people’s first contact with investments. “It is a gateway to the world of investments. In general, people feel safe with savings, understand how it works, manage to apply and withdraw in a more simplified way. And that has its value”, she says.

For her, savings have their value, especially if you see savings as the first step to “losing fear, gaining a little security and, above all, creating the habit of making investments”.

Creating this habit is still the biggest difficulty for Brazilians. Choosing the investment itself is a second step, she says. Vivian says, however, that there are other investment options with characteristics very similar to savings and better returns.

What are the options in fixed income, but with better profitability? The financial planner says that there are now several options for affordable applications (which require small amounts) in stockbrokers and also in banks.

According to her, before, the investments offered by banks were very focused on large fortunes, that is, directed to people who had a lot of money to invest.

But with the popularization of investments, this movement reached the big banks. So, today you can already access, via bank applications, other investments as simple as savings, he says.

Check out two options:

CDBs with daily liquidity

Selic Treasure

“There are two options that can replace savings. They can be accessed via bank and brokerage applications”, says Vivian. There are CDB options from R$1, and the Selic Treasury, from R$30.

AND How much will I earn from these investments? According to her, the profitability of these bonds is combined at the time of purchase. “If you put your money in a CDB with a yield of 100% of the CDI, that means that you will receive the CDI value of that month each month. This rate varies, but it is not negative”, she says.

Savings profitability, in turn, has a profitability every 30 days, and not daily, as is the profitability of the Selic Treasury and CDB with daily liquidity.

“In savings, if you withdraw the money before completing 30 days, you will not have any profitability. In the Treasury Selic and CDB with daily liquidity, the return is daily, but if you withdraw before 30 days, there is the IOF, which resets after 30 days. But even so, this IOF rate is only discounted on top of profitability”, he says.

Is it worth leaving savings and investing in variable income? Vivian says that fixed income and variable income have different risks and characteristics. “For those who are leaving savings and making their first investment in some other asset, it is important that this happens combined with study, to understand a little more about what it is about and how it works”, she says.

Another precaution is to move from a conservative modality (fixed income) to a more daring one (variable income), which has higher volatility. “In fixed income investments, this volatility movement does not happen in the same way as in variable income”, he says.

For those who are taking their first steps out of savings, Vivian says it is advisable to invest the money in fixed income products with similar characteristics.

“Under no circumstances, put your money in something you don’t understand. Before, try to read about the product, understand more. At first, put a small amount for you to see in practice how it works and then increase according to your wallet and your investment strategy”, he declares.

