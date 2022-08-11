Taesa (TAEE11) sees net income drop 19.2% in the quarter and announces millionaire dividend payment

Companies in the energy sector are known to line investors’ pockets with dividends. Therefore, the market looks carefully at the numbers of the Aliança Electric Energy Transmitter (TAESA-TAEE11) released this Wednesday (10).

But the balance did not bring good news: the company ended the second quarter with a net profit of BRL 564 milliona decrease of 19.2% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

Considering the first six months of this year, the company’s profit reached R$ 1.643 billion, a drop of 9.3% on an annual basis of comparison.

The annual Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 40.4% on an annual basis, reaching R$ 464.9 million.

Net revenue totaled R$847.7 million in the second quarter, which represents a decrease of 6.3% on the same basis of comparison.

Understanding Taesa’s performance (TAEE11)

The result of Taesa (TAEE) is explained by a lower General Price-Market Index (IGP-M) between April and June, which negatively affected the income from monetary correction of all the company’s concessions.

In the quarter, Taesa’s net financial expenses increased due to variations in the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) and the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), in addition to the higher volume of net debt.

Taesa ended the quarter with a net debt of R$6.661 billion, an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Taesa’s performance was also affected by the reduction in the infrastructure implementation margin due to the start-up of Janaúba and lower investments in the Sant’Ana and Ivaí projects, under construction.

Taesa (TAEE11) pays dividends

Together with the financial results, Taesa (TAEE11) informed the approval of the payment of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$ 506.733 million.

Of this amount, R$308.79 million refers to interim dividends and R$197.93 million to interest on equity. The total amount is equivalent to R$0.49030959036 per common or preferred share, or R$1.47092877107 per unit.

Payment will take place on August 26, based on the August 15 shareholding position. As of the 16th, ON shares and units will be traded “ex-rights” and will undergo an adjustment in the quotation referring to the earnings already allocated.

So you can choose to buy the stock now and be entitled to the proceeds or wait for the cut-off date and buy the shares for a lower value, but without the right to them.

