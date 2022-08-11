Taurus quarterly dividend pledge (TASA4) is for 2023, says company CEO

When it resumed payment of dividends to shareholders in April 2022, after almost ten years without distributing profits, the arms manufacturer Taurus (TASA4;TASA3) planned to review its dividend policy later this year and start distributing them quarterly. The change, however, will have to stay for 2023.

In an exclusive interview with InfoMoneySalesio Nuhs, CEO of Taurus, stated that the next payment of dividends by the company should only take place in April 2023, referring to the results for the year 2022. That is, nothing will drip into investors’ pockets in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

The company released its results for the second quarter of 2022 this Tuesday (9), reporting a net income of R$ 100.8 million in the period, a figure 47.9% lower than that of the same quarter of 2021. , Taurus attributed the performance to the advance of the real against the dollar.

As an exporting company, Taurus benefits from the rise in the dollar. But in the second quarter of this year, the average price of the American currency was BRL 4.93, or 6.8% below the BRL 5.29 recorded in the same period last year.

Nuhs’ justification for leaving the possibility of quarterly dividends for 2023 is the fact that the company is reconstituting its reserves for earnings on the balance sheet, required by regulation. According to him, as of April 2023, the idea of ​​initiating quarterly remuneration to shareholders, with intermediate or interim dividends, prevails.

The difference between the two types of dividends is that intermediaries need approval at the Shareholders’ Meeting, while interim dividends can be paid before it.

According to the CEO, Taurus’ dividend policy should continue to provide for a remuneration of at least 35% of adjusted net income. Nuhs said that the reserve for earnings should also include a share buyback plan and eventually bonuses.

Nuhs explains that Taurus currently has a cash position of R$263 million. Adjusted net income, which serves as the basis for the distribution of dividends, totaled R$ 255 million during the first half of this year. However, technically without the reserve constituted in the balance sheet, it is not possible to pay dividends.

“We will build up the reserves to pay dividends in April of next year, in relation to 2022 results, and to start distributing dividends quarterly in 2023”, reinforced Nuhs. “It is important for investors to understand that if the company decided to set up these reserves, it is because the strategic planning includes this possibility of payments,” he added.

See too:

Taurus (TASA4) profits 47.9% less in the second quarter of 2022, at BRL 100.8 million

Taurus set to pay record dividends after restructuring, but is strategy sustainable?

The resumption of Taurus dividends

Dividends distributed by Taurus in April, for the year 2021, totaled R$194 million, or R$1.62 per share. Part of the profit of R$ 635 million obtained last year had to be used by the company to absorb losses from previous years.

Taurus had R$ 740.7 million in accumulated losses. To absorb them, it made a capital reduction, which took place in 2021. The negative account decreased to R$ 333.7 million at the time. To reset the account, this amount was deducted from the 2021 profit.

By its statute, the company had only the obligation to pay around R$ 68 million (R$ 0.58 per share). For this year, Taurus has no more losses to zero.

He also reinforced the mantra that marks the new trajectory of Taurus: “We are a strong cash-generating company”.

Outlook for the second half of 2022

For the second half of this year, Nuhs believes in the possibility of a higher dollar than in the first, which should maximize the results of Taurus. According to the CEO, the focus is on keeping track of operating profitability.

He also highlighted that Brazil is being influenced by the American effect on the elections. This is because, historically, according to Nuhs, there is a rush to buy weapons in election years in the United States, as consumers consider a possible tightening of legislation on access to equipment in Democratic governments.

Nuhs points out that a similar effect is already happening in Brazil, with a 47% growth in the arms market compared to the same period in 2021. “The closer the elections, the more euphoric the market becomes”, he says. He points out that a change in legislation would require a plebiscite.

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

related