Tax fraud lawsuit reveals Shakira’s gigantic wealth

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Tax fraud lawsuit reveals Shakira’s gigantic wealth 3 Views

The Public Ministry of Barcelona accuses the artist of not having paid taxes




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

betrayal and separation, “annoying and arrogant” and message to critics

Credit: Disclosure/PSG To quickly stay on top of the news about the star Neymar that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved