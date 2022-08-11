Tax fraud lawsuit reveals Shakira’s gigantic wealth

The Public Ministry of Barcelona accuses the artist of not having paid taxes
247 – The tax fraud lawsuit Shakira is facing in Spain has revealed the size of her wealth. According to information published by the newspaper El Tiempo, the singer’s fortune, in 2014, was valued at 117 million euros, around R$ 614 million at the current price. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.
The Public Ministry of Barcelona, which accuses the artist of not having paid taxes during the time she lived in the country, pointed out that the blonde transferred the amounts to which she is entitled for her compositions, which would amount to 30 million euros, in addition to own companies active in several countries such as Luxembourg, Virgin Islands, Panama, Netherlands and Malta.
The investigation also revealed Shakira’s assets in New York, the Bahamas, Barcelona, Uruguay and Barranquilla, Piqué’s ex’s hometown. In the process, the Spanish government also tracked contracts that the famous had with The Voice and products launched under her brand, such as the perfume Dance.
