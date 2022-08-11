Tenório will be unmasked by an unexpected character in Pantanal: “Ca-na-lha!”

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the plot of Bruno Luperi.

After Tenório (Murilo Benício) discovers that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) is having an affair with Guta (Julia Dalavia), Roberto (Cauê Campos) will face off against his executioner father. “We’re all just a bunch of hypocrites… Starting with you, my father. (…) Hypocrite… But, if you like, I can call you a swindler, a squatter, an adulterer… Not to mention the rest of the accusations that weigh on you!”, shouts the young man being held back by Zuleica (Aline Borges). “Roberto… You have no right to accuse your father in this way”, will say the nurse confronting the child.

“I have every right to accuse you of that and much more… (to Zuleica) So do you, Mom, but for some reason you chose to become this scoundrel’s accomplice! Scoundrel! That’s what you are: a scoundrel, a blackmailer, a hustler who turned the lives of your two families into a hell, just like yours!”, Roberto will shout before being killed by the jagunço (Solano) of Tenório (check details).

Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

