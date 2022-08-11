‘The Beast’ is a good movie that is in danger of finding empty movie theaters – 08/11/2022

In ancient times, “The Beast” would be a great example to illustrate what an “average movie” would be. It is not a blockbuster candidate carrying a famous intellectual property, much less an independent production targeting the alternative circuit.

The “average movie” kept the gears running and the multiplexes running between the beefier releases. However, in times of post-pandemic and repositioning of the cinematographic experience itself, it is also a relic of a time that apparently no longer exists.

As it crawls towards a return to normalcy, cinema as a product needs a good hook to appeal to audiences that don’t care about superheroes or animated characters. “Top Gun: Maverick” had Tom Cruise in super saiyan star mode. “Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time” surfed word of mouth. It’s the name of the game.

Idris Elba keeps calm between one attack and another by the feline beast Image: Universal

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with “The Beast” except that it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly who its audience would be. Idris Elba, as one of the most electrifying actors in modern cinema, is not exactly an easily recognizable face.

The last major release with the theme “man vs. nature”, discounting adventures with dinosaurs, was “Killer Predators” in 2019. An average movie.

Those who risk a session of “The Beast”, however, will be treated to an excellent thriller, with increasing tension in an exotic setting. In addition to Elba and Sharlto Copley (“District 9”), Baltasar Kormákur’s film (“Everest”) features stunning special effects that build a dangerous and violent digital lion.

“The Beast” has all the conventions of a good survival movie. Idris Elba plays Nate Samuels, a New York doctor who, after his ex-wife’s death, takes his two teenage daughters to South Africa, on a reservation managed by his friend Martin (Sharlto Copley).

There is animosity between Elba’s character and his eldest daughter (played by Iyanna Haley), who blames him for not realizing the illness that would eventually take his wife. The trip had been planned as a family vacation, but now it’s about healing wounds and reconnecting father and daughters.

What nobody counted, however, would be the attack of a lion. Previously injured when fleeing from poachers who killed its group, the animal is pure pain and hatred, hunting those who enter its territory not to feed, but to kill. Isolated in the savannah, with no way to communicate, they have to dodge the animal, the hunters and the unstoppable pressure of nature.

Director Baltasar Kormákur guides his protagonist in ‘The Beast’ Image: Universal

Far from being a documentary about the behavior of lions, “The Beast” efficiently dramatizes its plot, even if it doesn’t shy away from some exaggerations. Especially when an unlikely clash between man and beast doesn’t end with one of them – and we know very well who – utterly torn apart.

Correct in its execution (digital Simba really impresses) and round in its result, “The Beast” would be a nice option for cinemas if the scenario were different. On planet Earth in 2022, though, it would work beautifully as a high-end release on some streaming service. Strange times.