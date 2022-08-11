The Beast | Review: Simple, film with Idris Elba delivers good survival film

Killer crocodiles leave Hollywood lions… it is with this premise that The beast (beast2022) hits theaters starring the British actor Idris Elba.

It’s a simple premise, and it’s been abused with many other animals, not just crocodiles and alligators over the years. And taking that simplicity, The beast knows how to play with it very well and makes a direct film, not too fru fru and that in the end delivers a good survival movie.

Idris Elba in a scene from The Beast

Photo: © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!” One of the most interesting things about The beast is the way the director Balthasar Kormákur managed to take advantage of the great landscapes and scenery of the continent to turn them into supporting characters for the film and who help tell this story. It is as if the plains, the trees, the lakes, and even the mountains serve as a fundamental part for the development of the plot and that make The beast an extremely beautiful movie to watch. The geography of the region, while helping the characters to hide, also, sometimes, leaves them completely exposed and that’s what the film knows how to balance.

It’s a mix of a National Geo documentary, just with an Idris Elba and his serious, serious gaze hanging around throughout the scenes. The film also delivers some scenes with the local population that are also amazing to see. Thus, Kormákur ensures that the viewer is well-suited to the African setting before the survival plot begins effectively and makes The beast almost an immersive experience as we follow the arrival of the Dr. Nate (Elbe) and his two daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries) in the region, seeking to connect with the village where their mother, now deceased, was born and lived for part of her life.

The beast puts this family in mourning to confront their demons, because nothing better than family time together, in a tropical country, without internet access, or any kind of communication, right? And you can see that Meredith and Norah arrive in Africa with a lot of luggage and that makes the characters a little irritating, maybe because they’re complaining about the heat in winter jackets (the connection came from London), which they act like the stereotype of Generation Z teenagers (only one tiktok dance was missing) and all that. And even Elba’s character sounds a little too generic, and the actor doesn’t give a totally strong presence, it’s him in the movie, but it could be The Rock, it could be Jason Statham, it could be any other of those “macho man” from Hollywood. But in The beast is Elba, and that in the end does, as always, the service very well, without a doubt.

And so, as Ryan Engle’s script introduces us to the complicated family dynamics that the Samuels live through during this difficult time, it also rehearses a bit how the film will develop as the family, and family friend, explorer Martin (Sharlto Copley) embark on a journey through a route not very frequented by the savannas and also get to know a little about the dynamics of the jungle with another local instructor and discover how the region’s lions behave, hunt, and live in their prides.

Iyana Halley, Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries in a scene from The Beast

Photo: © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The threats that greater Africa holds do not only come from the presence of local animals, but also from other human beings, from illegal hunters of wild animals. Which The beast delivery and preparation throughout the film is a clash between Idris Elba and a giant and ferocious lion that finds itself in the middle of a hunt and that will do everything to survive and with that it will attack. It’s kill or be killed. It’s the law of the jungle.

Engle’s story works with who is the prey and who is the hunter in a very interesting way. The presence of such a dangerous lion at first is just a shadow, a mystery in the air to be faced (and saved on special effects, of course), but when we are really introduced to the menacing figure, The beast takes on airs of suspense and really guarantees good, intense and tense chase scenes as the lion attack comes at any minute.

By putting the character of Elba and the two daughters trapped in a jeep in the middle of the forest, with little water, no communication and at the mercy of the big cat, the feature gains a gas and really holds you in the chair so we know what will happen, and who, possibly, will survive. As we said, the plot of The Beast is lean, it goes, and goes, for the paths it should go, without much to try to invent, and guarantees good times throughout its fast, not even 2 hours.

⭐⭐⭐

















































Rating: 2.5 out of 5.

The beast arrives in theaters August 11 from Universal Pictures.

