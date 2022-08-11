The benefits of the apple in the daily diet are numerous; check out some

We all know that eating fruits is excellent and the most recommended for our health, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. It does not stop there! That’s why today we are going to point out the main benefits of eating frequently one of the most popular fruits among Brazilians.

Did you know that consuming a unit of it a day already allows you to protect yourself from some diseases? So it is!

Benefits of apple in our diet

The apple is one of the main fruits in the group most consumed by Brazilians, so it is considered a superfood. According to experts, among many other benefits, apples offer polyphenols, which are substances that protect the heart and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Reduces the chances of diabetes

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2012 found that one of the antioxidants present in apples, called anthocyanins, which are also responsible for their coloring, contribute to a much lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Keeps you fuller longer

The presence of fiber also makes apple eaters feel fuller for longer, without having to consume more. This is because our bodies take longer to digest complex fiber than simple things like sugar or refined grains.

lowers your cholesterol

An apple contains about 4 g of fiber. Some of this soluble fiber is in the form of pectin, which has been linked to lowering bad cholesterol as it prevents the body from absorbing cholesterol, so it allows it to be used rather than stored.

Helps prevent respiratory problems

Eating apples helps improve lung function because of quercetin, which is an antioxidant that is present in the skin of this fruit. In addition, in 2002, a survey found that women who consume a lot of this fruit are less likely to have children with respiratory problems, such as asthma.

Improves intestinal functioning

Apple fiber contains substances that help in the formation and eradication of feces, increasing the absorption of water in the intestine. In addition, pectin which is a prebiotic fiber and is present in this fruit, then provides food for the beneficial bacteria of the intestinal flora and also helps to combat stomach cramps.