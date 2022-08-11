The Flash can be cancelled; Website reveals discussed scenarios

According to a report by The Hollywood Reportera Warner Bros. Discovery is evaluating three possible scenarios for The Flash, given the controversial behavior of Ezra Miller and several controversies in recent months.

The studio is trying to avoid the line of fire, but the pressure is building every day.

Miller was charged with theft by Vermont police on Monday, and two days later, ‎‎the Rolling Stone‎‎ ‎‎ reported that the children’s services department is trying to locate a mother and three children who allegedly resided on the actor’s farm.

the first scenario: Warner has received indications that Miller will seek professional help after returning to his farm in Vermont. If this happens, there is an expectation that an interview will at some point explain his erratic behavior. The actor could then go on a limited tour, and the film would hit theaters as planned.

the second scenario: Even if that help doesn’t happen, Warner can still release the movie. But, don’t expect Miller to play a prominent role in terms of marketing and advertising. Additionally, the actor would be replaced, with the role being recast for future projects.‎

The third (and most radical) scenario: Should the situation with Miller continue to deteriorate, Warners is not ruling out canceling The Flash completely, Batgirl-style, as it could not be remake with a different actor. Miller plays different versions of the hero and is in almost every scene.

Either way, canceling a $200 million production would be an unprecedented move.‎

At a recent shareholders’ meeting, David ZaslavCEO of Warner Bros. Discoveryassured that The Flash will not be canceled despite the numerous scandals involving Miller.‎

‎”We’ve already watched The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and we’re so excited for everyone. We’ve already seen them, and they’re fantastic. We are confident that (the DC division) can get even better (from here on out).‎”

explained.

Zaslav stated at that same meeting that DC’s film division is very important, and there is a team planning to “approximately ten years” of stories involving the main heroes and villains of the brand, such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The great inspiration comes from Marvel Studios, the main competitor, which achieved a real empire under the leadership of Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige.

No wonder Horn will act as a consultant to this management of Warner Bros. Discovery.

READ TOO:

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing), while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) handles the script.

After a long period in development, the premiere is finally scheduled for June 23, 2023.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kiersey Clemons like Iris West, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Maribel Verdu like Nora West, Ron Livingston as Henry West and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman are in the main cast.