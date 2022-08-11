The Flash Filmed Additional Scenes With Ezra Miller Following Accusations

Ezra Miller participated in the filming of additional scenes for The Flash in recent months, even after multiple arrests during a trip to Hawaii and the emergence of several reports of assault and abuse against elu in the press. The information is from THR.

According to the outlet, the reshoots took place “no major incidents“, even during the American summer months – that is, after June. Complaints against Miller began to emerge between March and April, intensifying in the following months and culminating in a formal accusation of theft in Vermont (USA).

The Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition pointan iconic comic book arc in which the speedster messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and stop his mother’s murder.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will play Nora Allen, the mother of the Flash, and Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) will play Henry Allen, the hero’s father. Ben Affleckwho lived the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman and in the two versions of Justice Leaguealso has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keatonwhich was Bruce Wayne in Batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

Production, led by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of prey), has its premiere scheduled for June 23, 2023.

