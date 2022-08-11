The Pague Menos plan after becoming the second largest pharmacy chain in the country with the purchase of Extrafarma

Just over a week ago, Pague Menos (PGMN3) completed the purchase of Extrafarma and became the second largest pharmacy chain in the country. The acquisition does not change the company’s guidance for opening 120 stores in 2022, according to the company’s CFO, Luiz Novais.

He participated in Inside the Resultsa project in which the InfoMoney interviews CEOs and directors of important publicly traded companies, in Brazil or abroad. Executives talk about Q4 2021 balance sheet and outlook. To follow all the interviews in the series, subscribe to the InfoMoney YouTube channel.

Between April and June, Pague Menos recorded net income of R$ 56.7 million, 20% less than that reported in the same period last year. According to Novais, the performance was affected in part by the lack of inputs from China for the production of medicines.

“The contamination for all variants of flu and so on has generated a great demand for products for these categories. Because of this, the world industry has not yet recovered in the production of the necessary inputs for the production of antibiotics and so on. China, which is the world’s main supplier of inputs, from what we talk to our suppliers, has not been able to meet all the demand”, said the CFO.

“This ends up affecting a little negatively the sales of pharmacies. It is a structural problem, I think that all of us, retailers in this sector, are suffering a little with this issue. Were it not for him, I think the growth [da receita da companhia] it would be a little bigger than it already has been”, added the executive.

He also talked about opening and closing stores, the destination of the Extrafarma brand and the expected increase in SKUs (products) available at the chain’s units, in addition to leverage, indebtedness, planned investments, dividends and the focus on the North and Northeast. Watch the full live above, or Click here.

