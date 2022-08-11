The quarter in which Banco do Brasil taught

“BBAS3 shit!!” – that’s how Santander’s sales began its comment on Banco do Brasil’s results in the second quarter, reported this evening.

Profit grew 54% year-on-year and stood at R$7.8 billion – 25% above the consensus.

Surprising even the most optimistic, the state bank’s ROE was 20.6%, in line with Itaú and Santander, which reported 20.8%; and above Bradesco (18.1%).

In the first quarter, BB had delivered the highest ROE in almost ten years so far: 17.6%.

For many managers, the result underlines the contrast between well-managed and profitable state-owned companies that the current government is leaving with billionaire holes in Dilma’s government — regardless of each one’s political preferences.

In addition to the spectacular result, the bank raised the guidance profit for the year from R$23bn-R$26bn to R$27bn-R$30bn.

Assuming that the second half repeats the result of the first, the stock trades at 4x the estimated profit for this year – a dividend yield 10% – despite having already risen 45% since the beginning of the year.

“Must be one of the lowest multiples on the entire exchange,” said one manager. Bradesco is currently trading close to 7x; Itaú is at around 8x, and Santander at 7.5x.

Financial income grew 11% over the previous quarter and 19% over the same quarter last year.

Consolidated NPL rose 10 basis points to 2%, reflecting a more defensive mix, according to Bradesco analysts. Individuals’ NPL rose 50 basis points mainly on account of cards; the corporate NPL remained stable at 1.25%, and that of agribusiness ‘improved’ 10 basis points.

Revenues from services rendered rose 9%, and the state-owned bank still delivered an expense growth of just 5.7%.

Ana Paula Ragazzi

