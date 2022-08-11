‘The voice in defense of democracy is polyphonic’, says Míriam Leitão

“Today is the 11th of August. Society will speak. There will be hundreds of thousands of voices. The beauty of democracy is that it is polyphonic”, says the journalist about this Thursday’s acts.

247 – Journalist Míriam Leitão states, in her column in the newspaper O Globo, that the acts in defense of democracy, which take place this Thursday (11) in several cities in the country, reveals “that the democratic struggle has a tradition in Brazil, people who they disagree on many things they are together in defense of common values ​​and principles, there are many problems to face and at this time of the civic celebration of the election we are going through a moment of immense danger”.

“Inspiration is known and will be spoken. In 1977, Professor Goffredo da Silva Telles read his letter, in the same place, defending the end of the dictatorship. Anyone who lived that year knows the suffocating air that weighed on us. In April, the Congress was closed by General Geisel. In October, Brazil was faced with an unusual situation, because even democrats found themselves rooting for Geisel, since the internal and grueling struggle within the regime threatened us with something much worse. If General Sylvio Frota won the dispute, which he fought with the then president, there would be a radicalization of the dictatorship. Fleet represented the worst of the regime. In his office worked a certain Captain Heleno, now the Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Office. It was between these two events – the closing of Congress and the dismissal of the Minister of the Army who conspired to toughen the regime – that Professor Goffredo read his letter defending the Democratic State of Law”, observes the journalist. .

“Today, with the memory of that historic moment, Brazil will hear the reading of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. In recent days, when the number of signatories approached 900,000, the feeling was that society was, after all, reacting to the many and infamous attacks by the President of the Republic on the 1988 political pact”, he emphasizes.

