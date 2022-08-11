The winners of Globo’s reality show that revealed Thiaguinho

Thiago André Barbosa, aka Thiaguinho, completes 20 years of career in 2022 as one of the biggest names in Brazilian music today, with the right to a prime time special on TV Globo, on the return of “Som Brasil”. What many don’t remember is that he was revealed to the country in a reality show shown by the station in the early 2000s, “Fama”.

With four seasons, which took place between 2002 and 2005, “Fama” was presented by Angélica and Toni Garrido, lead singer of Cidade Negra, and consisted of a singing competition for the opportunity to sign with a record company, record an album and be promoted to all of Brazil.

Thiaguinho’s success after the program is, however, a point out of the curve. The singer who made the show “Meu Nome é Thiago André” on Globo did not win the reality show — he came in seventh in the second season — but he has a projection that is far from the rule of other former participants, even those who won the competition. .

From “A Fazenda” to political campaigning, the winners of “Fame” haven’t been in the news recently for their musical talents. See where Vanessa Jackson, Marcus Vinile, Tiago Piquilo, Fábio Souza and Evelyn Castro are. The latter also did not win, but is successful as an actress on the humor channel Porta dos Fundos.

Thiaguinho participated in ‘Mais Você’ and spoke about his 20-year career Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Vanessa Jackson

Winner of the first edition of the program, Vanessa is a singer, songwriter and actress and, currently, in addition to concerts and corporate events, she is part of the jury of “Canta Comigo” and “Canta Comigo Teen” (Record TV).

Vanessa Jackson performing on ‘Faustão na Band’ Image: Playback/YouTube

Recently, she was involved in a controversy when she was evicted from her own apartment where she lives with her family in Osasco, in the city of São Paulo. The eviction order also followed with an order from the police, if necessary, and took place after the owner, a 76-year-old retiree, went to court and requested payment of the property’s rent, since it depends on it to survive.

Vanessa’s defense tried to claim that the singer lives with her mother, who is also elderly and bedridden, and who stated that she was never contacted by the real estate company to request payment for the months in arrears, but the judge in the case did not accept the allegations and maintained the order. Vanessa can still appeal.

Marcus Vinile

Winner of the second edition, he was responsible for eliminating Thiaguinho from the competition. Despite winning the show, however, Marcus is no longer in the media for his voice. Even following an artistic career, the singer ended up following a different path and entering politics, being a pre-candidate for state deputy in Minas Gerais.

Marcus Vinile during Programa do Ratinho, on SBT Image: Playback/Facebook

Despite having achieved notoriety through the reality of Rede Globo, Marcus currently criticizes the station a lot and is a supporter of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Tiago Piquilo

The third season was won by Tiago Piquilo, a singer who ended up teaming up with Hugo, also a participant in the edition. The two established themselves as musical partners in 2004, releasing seven albums and a DVD, also participating in the soundtrack of soap operas such as “Cobras & Lagartos” and “Paraíso”, by Rede Globo, and “Revelação” and “Cúmplices de um Resgate”. , from SBT.

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo gives details of penis surgery Image: Playback/Record

Recently, Tiago was one of the workers selected for the thirteenth edition of the program “A Fazenda” (Record TV), being eliminated in the eighth week, disputing the public’s preference with Dayane Melo and Sthefane Matos.

Last year, the singer made the news again after performing a phalloplasty, penile enlargement surgery, in July 2021. In a post on Instagram, Tiago’s team explained how physiotherapy performed on the genital organ works and how he would be recovering from the procedure.

“The physiotherapy that Tiago does every day, because it is in an intimate area, is done solely and exclusively inside the reserved area, as it has been since the beginning of the program. for having cameras broadcasting 24 hours from all angles, including inside the pool. And much less would do other things, as is being accused,” he wrote in a post.

Fábio Souza

In the fourth season, Fábio Souza defeated Evelyn Castro, now a comedian for Porta dos Fundos, and became champion of the program. Even with a schedule full of shows, Fábio also chose to pursue an academic career and graduated in Law, leaving his trademark, romanticism, a little aside.

Fábio Souza was the winner of the fourth edition of “Fama” Image: Publicity: Rede Globo

Evelyn Castro

The runner-up in the fourth edition of the program, completely left the music world to pursue a career as a comedian, joining the team of “Porta dos Fundos”, one of the best known comedy programs in the country, alongside João Vicente, Gregório Duvivier, Fabio Porchat and others.

Evelyn Castro in Porta dos Fundos sketch Image: Reproduction

In addition to humor, Evelyn also participated in other projects such as the character Marraia Carey, in the series “Tô de Graça” (Multishow); she was in the movie “Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro”, as Mãe Cacilda de Assis, and also in “A Perfeita”, in addition to the Netflix movie “Cabra da Peste”. On television, she debuted in a fixed character as Deusa, in “How Much More Life, Better!”, Rede Globo’s soap opera.