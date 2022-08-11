“They said no crap”; Neto gets angry and exposes the truth about controversy behind the scenes at Corinthians

On Tuesday night (9), Corinthians could not overcome Flamengo at Maracanã and was eliminated early in the Libertadores Cup. With that, the atmosphere behind the scenes, which was no longer ‘the thousand wonders’ ends up getting even worse. Several rumors in recent weeks report a cracked locker room.

An information, from behind the scenes, passed on by journalist Pedro Ivo, during an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Linha de Passe’ program, stirred Corinthians fans: “It bothered people like Willian, it bothered people like Fagner, it bothered people like Renato Augusto. Vítor’s behavior and speeches also did not make a light environment, there are leaders of the Corinthians squad bothered with Vítor Pereira“, said the commentator.

However, the star Neto, in an appearance on the program ‘Craques da Bola’, was not silent on the matter and said that this is a lie. That’s because before the ball rolled against Flamengo, nothing on this subject had been commented on by the players. The former player even went ahead and drew attention to the team’s ‘medallions’.

“Oh yeah? That’s not true. That’s a lie. Corinthians players, it’s a leader, if it’s not a leader… That’s not true, because before the game, you didn’t say shit about that, nobody said anything about it, because what talks after losing the game? Now, you players, you have to take ‘tempt’ brother… What’s the deal there?”, said Neto.

The commentator goes on to highlight the match against Atlético Goianiense, in which the team lost 2-0 and places the biggest share of blame on the players. With the match against Palmeiras coming up, VP and the Corinthians squad have an opportunity to ‘soften’ the mood with the crowd. But if Timão loses one more, it is difficult to imagine that the Club will continue without drastic changes.