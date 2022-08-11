Thiaguinho sends a kiss to Fernanda Souza during participation in ‘Mais Você’ and stirs social networks

The two had a relationship that lasted just over 8 years.

Photo: Instagram/Thiaguinho and Instagram/Fernanda Souza
Singer Thiaguinho paid tribute to his ex-wife, actress Fernanda Souza, on Wednesday morning (10) and surprised fans. The tribute – which gained great repercussion on social networks – was made during the program “Mais Você”, on TV Globo. Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza have been separated since 2019.

Ana Maria Braga, presenter of the program, recalled a trip she took with the artist, Fernanda, Luciano Huck and Angélica to watch a Brazilian soccer game in the Confederations Cup. When recalling the situation, Thiaguinho sent a message to his ex-wife: “A kiss for Angélica, Luciano and Fernanda”, he said.

The kiss sent to Fernanda stirred social networks. It is worth remembering that the two had a relationship that lasted just over 8 years. Shortly after, the singer also sent a kiss to his current girlfriend: “I want to send a kiss to Carol too. She is a very important person to me.

In February 2022, Thiaguinho announced his relationship with former BBB Carol Peixinho. During the chat with Ana Maria Braga, Thiaguinho also said that he is reserved when it comes to his personal life. “I’m reserved. I’ve always been very quiet, despite living off of music. In my life, I’m more quiet,” he declared.

