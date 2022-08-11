Toyota explodes after 4 months in workshop; owner promises to go to court

A Toyota GR86 recently ended in California after a fire completely destroyed it. The fire would have occurred the day after the model was returned from a dealership, where it was undergoing repairs for about four months.

“As many of you know I’ve had this car under repair for the past 4 months @toyotaoforange. Had it back this morning, had it for 12 hours and drove off the highway to turn onto my street and it burst into flames in mine dude,” wrote the owner on his Instagram.

Neither the issue that led to the vehicle being repaired nor the reason for the fire were shared. However, the owner suggested in comments that he would sue Toyota.

A Toyota US representative responded to the video of the car on fire: “Hi Josh. We’d love to talk to you more about this experience. When you have a moment, please send us a DM. We’re looking forward to talking to you.” .”

“If you really care enough, you can DM me or try to contact me directly,” replied the owner. “Also, you can speak to my attorney. Also, you have been reported and your dealership has been reported and will be notified shortly.”

