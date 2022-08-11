Trindade sacrifices himself for his son and disappears from the ‘map’

True reason why Trindade disappeared will be revealed in Pantanal.

Sister (Camila Morgado) have you ever felt that after Trinity (Gabriel Sater) found out she’s pregnant their relationship has cooled in wetland. The guitarist started to move away from the redhead in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

However, the public will discover in the next chapters of wetlandaccording to the summary published on the official website of the soap opera on Gshow, that the culprit of this separation of the couple is the cramullhão.

Increasingly intrigued by the changes in the pawn’s behavior, the character of Camila Morgado will decide to settle with the loved one and will ask what is happening in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

“I just want you to stay away from me” will say Trinitysad. “And our son? Do you want him to stay away from you too?”the heiress of Mariana (Selma Egrei).

“It’s not a matter of want”will lose the pawn. “What’s going on, Trinidad? For God’s sake, or the devil’s, tell me?will beg the carioca. “I already told you… I need to be away from you. It’s a matter of precision, it’s not a sea that wants to…”, will speak the character of Gabriel Sater in wetland.

Sister she will be desolate and will go out in a rage with the man who has a pact with the devil. the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will find Phylum (Dira Paes) and will vent to the housewife.

“So how do you explain his cold gaze… His way of looking at me… My God, he looks like a different person. You’ll see it’s someone else. Because this guy who is there… This man, who says he is the father of this child, is not the Trindade I fell in love with!”will say Sister.

REASON REVEALED

“You can see that he was ‘taken’…”, will opine the companion of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), implying that Trinity may be possessed by the cramullion.

“So who is the father of this child I bring with me? Him or that damn clumsy?”will ask Sister. In the next scene, Trinity will be playing his guitar, as if he were a devil.

Suddenly, he will drop the instrument, as if he heard what was going on. Sister and Phylum were chatting elsewhere. “This child is mine, princess… It is ours. But if I stay here, the clump will take he from us. And that’s something I can’t allow!”will shoot Trinity.

This will be the reason for the character of Gabriel Sater ‘disappear from the map’. He will sacrifice himself so that his son will not be possessed by the cremation in wetland. Although, Trinity will return to deliver the heir in the final stretch of the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.