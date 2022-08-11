Trump invokes 5th amendment, fails to testify in New York prosecutor’s investigation

Constitution provides protection against self-incrimination; New York State Attorney Investigates Trade Practices of Former US President and His Family

REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

Trump uses 5th amendment to not testify in investigation



The former president of United States, Donald Trump, invoked the 5th Amendment – ​​a Constitution that provides protection against self-incrimination – and declined Wednesday to answer questions during a hearing at the New York State Attorney’s Office in a civil investigation into his family’s business practices. “I declined to answer questions about rights and privileges granted to all citizens under the United States Constitution,” Trump said in a statement, explaining why he made his choice. “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and everyone in your orbit become targets of a baseless, politically motivated witch hunt, backed by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice.” The businessman is under investigation by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who is looking into whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values ​​and is looking to uncover significant evidence proving that the institution overstated asset values ​​to obtain favorable loans. and underestimated the values ​​to obtain tax incentives. In the shared statement, Trump criticized the action of the FBI, who, on Monday, 8, searched the businessman’s property. “If there was any doubt in my mind, the invasion of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days before this testimony, eliminated any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical boundaries of decency,” Trump declared.

understand the case

On Monday, a group of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, the US federal police) carried out a search operation in the mansion of former US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida – something unprecedented and surprised the States. United. They spent hours searching the residence. They even opened a safe. The Politico portal, citing a source familiar with the facts, indicated that the agents took “paper records”. Trump was in New Jersey at the time. The Justice Department and the FBI have not commented on the investigation, but Eric Trump told Fox News that the operation was related to allegations over a large amount of documents the president took with him when he left the White House in January 2021. Earlier this year, the former president was required to deliver 15 boxes of these documents to the National Archives, the institution that controls presidential records. The Archives later informed the Department of Justice that the boxes included some highly confidential documents. The Presidential Records Act mandates that all documents relating to official matters must be turned over to the National Archives. Violating this rule has few consequences. On the other hand, US law strictly prohibits people from retaining confidential documents, which can lead to severe prison sentences. Despite the FBI’s operation on Trump’s residence, this does not indicate that he is under investigation for a crime. However, the documents sought may be needed for other investigations linked to members of his government, including the investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress by hundreds of supporters.

*With information from Reuters and AFP