TudoAzul offers up to 15 points per real spent at Casas Bahia

O All blue is offering up to 15 points per dollar spent on the purchase of products from Bahia houses. The offer – valid until Monday (15) – is exclusive to product purchases soldof and delivered by the retailer and payments made by credit card or bank slip.

☞ jump to…

bonus

televisions

15 points per real spent: exclusive to members of Clube TudoAzul;

11 points per dollar spent: other customers.

Too many products

8 points per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: items sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Payment method: credit card or bank slip.

Marketplace products (those not sold and delivered by the retailer) accumulate at 1:1 parity. Eligible points for tier upgrade will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) only over the partnership’s standard parity, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

Access Casas Bahia through TudoAzul; Click on “Buy Now”; Choose the desired product; After completing the order, click on the TudoAzul logo in the “Accumulate benefits in your purchase” field and then click on “Accumulate Points”; and Ready! Points will be credited within 15 (fifteen) business days after receipt of the product(s) and will be valid for 24 months.

purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, the amount of points you will receive, but note that it refers to the score of other customers: 11 points per dollar spent. If you belong to Clube TudoAzul, the bonus of 15 points per real spent will be credited to your account.

Still, we advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The current offer can be an excellent opportunity to buy products that interest you, especially if you want a TV that offers a bigger bonus.

If you are thinking of taking advantage, access Casas Bahia through TudoAzul.