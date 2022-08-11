Two Corinthians players are part of the CBF’s list of ‘possibly best in the world’; check out

No Brazilian has won the FIFA World Player of the Year award since 2007. The last was Kaká, when he was still at Milan. Branco, former Timão player and current base coordinator of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), revealed that the Brazilian National Team’s research and analysis center has a list of 18 potential national players who can win the award. Two Corinthians players are among those selected.

Among the Timão athletes on the list of the best potential in the world are Yuri Alberto and Pedro. The current number 7 of the squad has been at Corinthians since June this year. The player came from Zenit, Russia, on a one-year loan. The athlete has already played six games for the alvinegro club, but has not yet scored any goals.

Despite the discreet start at Corinthians, the option for Yuri Alberto on the list is reflected in the athlete’s passage through Internacional, where he became one of the main names of the team that became runner-up in the 2020 Brasileirão. Brazilian youth teams and won the South American Under-17 Championship with the yellow jersey in 2017.

The other player mentioned is Pedro, who is currently part of Corinthians’ under-20 team. The player was born in 2006 and is considered one of the biggest promises of the base of Timão. In March of this year, the youngster signed a professional contract with the Parque São Jorge club.

The athlete collects tickets for Brazil’s youth teams, and was even featured in the achievement of Montaigu’s Under-17 Tournament, won in April this year. During the campaign, the youngster scored one goal and scored three assists in four games.

At Corinthians, Pedro had stints with the U-17 team and currently plays for the U-20 team, coached by Danilo, even though he is only 16 years old. The athlete came to be part of the squad that played in the 2022 São Paulo Junior Football Cup. For all youth categories, the player played 22 games and scored eight goals.

Branco, CBF’s grassroots coordinator, explained about the monitoring carried out by the entity that takes care of Brazilian football. The former Corinthians player said that athletes are part of the “2030 generation”, and he believes in the qualities of young athletes.

“We have a plan for the 2030 generation. The objective is to train well and with a victorious spirit. The generations that come from Brazilian football are spectacular. The day to day gives me confidence. The training we do at Granja Comary and the individual quality of each athlete gives that certainty”, said the former player of the Brazilian team in an interview with Newspaper.

See the complete list of the 18 Brazilian players with the potential to be Best in the World made by CBF

Rodrygo – Real Madrid (ESP)

Martinelli – Arsenal (ING)

Yuri Alberto – Corinthians

Kaio Jorge – Juventus (ITA)

Reinier – Real Madrid (ESP)

Lázaro – Flamengo

Marcos Leonardo – Santos

Matheus Martins – Fluminense

Patrick – Sao Paulo

Vinicius Tobias – Real Madrid (ESP)

Andrey – Vasco

Angelo – Santos

Vitor Roque – Athletico Paranaense

Nathan Ribeiro – Gremio

Endrick – Palmeiras

Pedro – Corinthians

Luis Guilherme – Palmeiras

