Uber Reserve, a resource that allows you to schedule trips, arrives in São Paulo | Technology

Uber announced this Thursday (11) the expansion to the city of São Paulo of Uber Reserve, a feature that allows passengers to book trips in advance.

The feature, which was already available in Curitiba, Brasília and Porto Alegre, allows you to schedule races with intervals from 2 hours to 30 days in advance.

Understand how Uber used questionable tactics to grow business, investigation finds

What is Uber Cash and 99Pay?

According to Uber, the functionality is useful for important appointments, such as going to the airport, work meetings and medical appointments, for example.

2 of 2 Passenger with Uber app open on cell phone, in illustrative photo. — Photo: BRUNO FERNANDES/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Passenger with Uber app open on cell phone, in illustrative photo. — Photo: BRUNO FERNANDES/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Today, the Uber app has a feature to schedule rides, but it only makes the order automatically at the time set by the customer. With this, the driver may take a little longer than expected according to the demand of that day.

Google will warn you when you don’t have a lot of reliable information in the search

With Uber Reserve, customers will be assured that a car will be available on the appointed day and time.

The Book feature will only be available for trips taken in the Comfort category. Customers who book rides in advance will also be able to know the value of the trip before confirming the order.

Pricing is based on Comfort category, but there is an extra booking fee, which varies by trip. The partner driver also receives an additional fee.