The ammonia leak occurred as a result of a bombing by Ukrainian troops on a brewery in Donetsk, in the Kalininsky district, the DPR (People’s Republic of Donetsk) authorities reported.
“The affected area is two kilometers,” the official statement said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly bomb settlements in the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).
For these attacks, 155 mm caliber artillery is normally used, mainly used by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries.
