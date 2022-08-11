Ukraine forces bomb Donetsk, trigger ammonia leak, says RPD

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Ukraine forces bomb Donetsk, trigger ammonia leak, says RPD 2 Views

The ammonia leak occurred as a result of a bombing by Ukrainian troops on a Donetsk brewery.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘I made my false teeth with instructions on social media’: UK dentist crisis encourages dangerous practices – Health

Ian Simpson says he plans to travel outside the UK for his treatment (photo: BBC) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved