Unable to speak, Joana is mute and unable to exonerate Edmundo after being shot

In The Carnation and the Rose, Joana (Tasia Camargo) will be in a terrible situation. At first, some bandits will invade the washerwoman’s house, point a gun at Batista (Luis Melo) and she will end up getting in front of the bullet. The scenes will air soon on Globo.

See also: Josefa’s past comes to light and Heitor discovers that his mother was a kenga: “I was never the saint you thought I was”

After falling to the ground, Tássia Camargo’s character will soon be taken to a hospital and Batista will not be pleased with what he will hear from the doctor. “You’d better go away, she needs to rest and it may still take some time for her to regain consciousness”, says the doctor. “How much time?”will ask the banker.

See also: Summary of the novel O Cravo e a Rosa

The professional will be mysterious: “We can’t say”he will say, leaving Catarina’s father very nervous without a definitive answer about the future of his beloved. “Be honest with me, what are the odds? Will she live?”will ask the rich man. “I still don’t have an answer”will counter the doctor.

In O Cravo e a Rosa, Joana will be “mute”

Finally, the situation will become chaotic for Edmundo, who will be accused of having ordered the bandits to rob Joana’s house and shooting Joana. In later chapters, Joana will be the only person able to exonerate the teacher. On the other hand, she will wake up from the coma, but she won’t be able to say anything because of the shot that will have hit her in the head.