understand what made Carlinhos return to the apartment

Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães are back at the apartment that was invaded by bandits in early June. Carlinhos confirmed the information in a conversation with the column this Wednesday (10/8) and gave details about the reinforced security in the building.

New security measures

According to the influencer, the building adopted armed security, something that it did not have before. In addition, Lucas and Carlinhos implemented shielding on the property’s doors and reinforced personal security.

“Crazy Feeling”

Carlinhos confirmed the return to the apartment to his followers last Saturday (7/8) and told a little about the feeling of returning to the old house: “Crazy feeling. It looks like nothing happened. Everything is as left. I mean, not everything. But amazingly, I’m not feeling any negative energy. On the contrary, I am feeling blessed, as I have always been.”

“They try to steal our dreams, which we fought to achieve, they just come and take it”, asking then, in a joking tone, not to steal the property anymore. Steal no more from me, please,” he declared.

Walk of investigations

Two months after the invasion, although the suspects of the robbery have been arrested, the investigation has not yet been completed by the police of Alagoas. In an interview given to the g1 portal, one of the delegates investigating the case reported that new people would be called to testify.

“Investigations do not just depend on the police, there is a whole part of material analysis, demands of processes that still need to be concluded so that we can proceed. We will even be able to hear new people in the investigation, but this and any other detail about the case we will only inform at the end of the investigations”, said delegate Lucimério Campos.

