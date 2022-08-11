US deploys 12 F-22 stealth fighter jets in Poland for NATO’s eastern front

F-22 Raptor – Image: Brad Kiracofe, via Pexels





According to information from the United States Air Force (USAF), twelve F-22 Raptors stealth fighters from the 90th Fighter Squadron (FS) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, were deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland. , last Friday, August 5th.

As part of NATO’s plan to bolster its collective defense posture, the 90th FS will take over the mission of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, which has been performing coalition air policing since its arrival at the front on May 2.

“The deployment of the F-22 will add significant capabilities to our support of NATO’s collective defense,” said US Air Force General James Hecker. “The Raptors’ ability to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions will exponentially increase combat capability along the eastern flank as this rotation supports NATO air armor.”

The air armor mission was designed to increase air defense and missile defense posture along the eastern flank of the NATO alliance. It is a purely defensive mission to shield and protect allied territories and populations and is a key component of NATO’s deterrence and defense posture.

Six F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing of the UK’s Royal Air Force Lakenheath are also being deployed to Łask Air Base in Poland to temporarily support the US contribution to the NATO air armor mission. . Afterwards, the F-22s will eventually take on that mission.





“Our airmen are well trained and ready to assist our NATO allies,” Hecker said. “The ability of our airmen to adapt, support and integrate with NATO’s air armor mission shows our ability to respond to an ever-changing dynamic combat environment and strengthen the alliance.”

The F-22, a stealth-powered fighter (invisible to radar), is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force and is designed to project the air domain, quickly and over great distances, to defeat threats.

A combination of sensors, integrated avionics, situational awareness and weapons provide opportunity for destruction against threats – the F-22 has a sophisticated sensor suite that allows the pilot to track, identify, fire and destroy air-to-air and cruise missile threats.

US Air Force information