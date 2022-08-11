US futures rise on further inflation data; service research and more market affairs today

Most Asian markets closed higher, while New York futures indices extend yesterday’s gains and rise this Thursday morning (11), after a surprise with the consumer price index (CPI, its acronym in English). ) of July below expectations and before the release of the producer price index (PPI) in the United States, scheduled for 9:30 am (Brasilia time).

The moves came after July consumer inflation hit 8.5%, slightly below the 8.7% expected by analysts polled by Dow Jones, and raised doubts whether inflation has peaked and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will need to rise. rates as aggressively as anticipated at the September meeting.

The US earnings season, meanwhile, continues with reports from Rivian, Warby Parker, Poshmark and more companies.

Here, Azul (AZUL4) and Bradespar (BRAP4) release results before the market opens, while JBS (JBSS3), Marfrig (MRFG3), Cogna (COGN3) and several other companies report their numbers after closing.

In domestic indicators, the Services survey will be released in June (9 am), which should slow the rise, one day after the drop in retail sales.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate higher this morning after a sharp rise the day before, when consumer inflation rose 8.5% in 12 months, a slowdown compared to June (+9.1%). The data came better than expected by the market, as the consensus was for an increase of 8.7% in the year, according to Refinitiv.

However, during yesterday’s session, central bank officials left no doubt that they will continue to tighten monetary policy until pressures on prices are fully abated, despite the lesser pressure on inflation in the United States having opened the door to the Federal Reserve moderate the pace of upcoming interest rate hikes.

The Fed is “far, far from declaring victory” over inflation, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chair Neel Kashkari told the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the “welcome” news in the consumer price index report. Kashkari said he hasn’t “seen anything that changes” the need to raise the Fed’s base rate to 3.9% by the end of the year and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. The rate is currently in the 2,000 range. 25% to 2.5%.

Read also: US inflation surprises down and cheers markets, but it could be a “false signal”

Calling inflation “unacceptably” high, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he believed the Fed would likely need to raise its key rate to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4 % by the end of next year, in line with what Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled after the last Fed meeting in July.

The producer price index (PPI) data for July is scheduled for this Thursday.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.32%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.22%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.15%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed in the blue after better-than-expected US inflation data sent equities higher overall.

In the mainland news, the People’s Bank of China, in its monetary policy report released yesterday (10), highlighted the inflation risk to come. Official data released on Wednesday showed China’s consumer price index hit a two-year high in July.

“O [relatório de política monetária do BPC] proposed three factors for the pivot of high inflation ahead: i) the recovery of consumption after the Omicron wave; ii) the spillover effect of the global fluctuation in the price of energy; iii) the rapid turnaround of the pork cycle,” according to a Citi research report.

Shanghai SE (China), +1.60%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.65%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +2.40%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.73%

Europe

European markets operate without a defined direction on Thursday, with investors monitoring, in addition to the American economic news, a series of corporate results from the European continent.

Siemens, Thyssenkrupp, Bilfinger, Novozymes, Rabobank, Zurich Insurance, M&G, Deutsche Telekom and Aegon were among the top companies reporting earnings before the bell.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.10%

DAX (Germany), -0.14%

CAC 40 (France), -0.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.39%

commodities

Oil prices turn higher after opening in the red. The earlier drop came as investors anticipated more oil supply entering the market, along with weaker demand.

US crude oil inventories rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the US Energy Information Administration said, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels.

Gasoline supplies rose in the most recent week to 9.1 million barrels a day, although that figure still shows that demand has dropped 6% in the last four weeks compared to the same period last year.

WTI Oil, +0.72%, at $92.59 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.70%, at $98.08 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.28% to 741 yuan, equivalent to US$109.97.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +6.08% to $24,504.37 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Thursday (11) it is the turn of the service sector number. Itaú forecasts monthly growth of 0.5%, with the home services component growing 1% at the margin.

In the US, the producer price index (PPI) comes out and the average of market projections points to a monthly increase of 0.3% in July compared to the previous month.

Brazil

9 am: June Services Survey, with Refinitiv consensus forecast up 0.5% monthly and up 6.1% year on year

11:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Brazil-Germany Chamber

1 pm: Guedes participates in a meeting with Bank of America

3:30 pm: Guedes meets with economists

17:00: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, gives a lecture at the closing of the FEBRABAN TECH 2022 event

USA

9:30 am: Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, with a forecast of a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 10.4%

9:30 am: Applications for weekly unemployment insurance

Inside the Results

O InfoMoney until August 19th, a series of interviews of the Por Dentro dos Results project with CEOs, CFOs and other executives of publicly traded companies in Brazil. This Thursday, Diego Villar, CEO, and Marcello Dubeux, CFO of Moura Dubeux (MDNE3), will be interviewed at 3 pm. Watch through the link.

3. New rule for public debt

In the discussion about a new fiscal rule targeting public debt, instead of a spending ceiling, the Minister of Economy mentioned to Estadão a band between 50% and 70% for the ratio between gross debt and GDP, with a central target. 60%, the debt level of emerging countries. Despite the model being studied by Economics technicians, Guedes said he does not give up the spending ceiling. But he does not rule out adjustments. “The ceiling is the flag, it’s not dogma,” he said. According to him, the fiscal framework will gain additional control tools. Among them, he cited privatization receipts for debt relief.

Letter to Brazilians

Today the new Letter in defense of democracy in a movement of USP jurists will be read, at 11 am, in Largo de São Francisco, São Paulo. Similar demonstrations will take place in at least 20 cities.

The document produced in response to President Bolsonaro’s attacks on the polls was signed by approximately 900,000 people.

STF

The Federal Supreme Court approved an 18% salary increase for judges, which will have an immediate impact on public accounts, although it still needs to be approved by Congress.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (10), Brazil recorded 254 deaths and 29,945 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 217, a reduction of 5% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 24,038, which represents a decrease of 32% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,487,637, equivalent to 78.89% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,260,908 people, which represents 83.91% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,242,936 people, or 47.59% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

The swing season continues in full swing this Thursday. After closing, JBS (JBSS3), Marfrig (MRFG3), Localiza (RENT3), B3 (B3SA3), Cogna (COGN3), Hapvida (HAPV3), Natura (NTCO3), Oi (OIBR3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3), Via (VIIA3), among other companies, release their numbers for the quarter.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 7.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a growth of 54.8% compared to the same period in 2021, the state financial institution said on Wednesday ( 10). The result came above the Refinitiv consensus, which projected a profit of R$ 6.48 billion.

The bank’s net financial margin grew 23.1% to R$11.472 billion.

Braskem (BRKM5) recorded a net loss of R$1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, reversing the profit of R$7.4 billion from the same period last year.

The petrochemical company suffered a worse performance in part because it saw its net revenue decline by around 5%, reaching R$ 25.4 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, fell 19% to R$3.9 billion.

BRF (BRFS3) had a net loss of BRL 468 million in the second quarter of 2022, 94.9% higher than the loss of BRL 240 million in the same period in 2021.

The company’s net revenue, according to a document published on the night of this Wednesday (10), was R$ 12.9 billion, growing 11.2% in the year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was positive at R$ 897 million, decreasing 30.7% in the same comparison.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

