US Inflation Surprises Downward, Buoys Markets, But Could Be a “False Signal”

If strong U.S. employment data released late last week raised the odds of a further interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve by 0.75 percentage point at its September meeting, in what would be the third increase of this magnitude, the inflation data to the consumer presented this Wednesday (10) threw a bucket of cold water in these projections.

The consumer price index (CPI) was flat in July from June, according to seasonally adjusted data released this morning by the Labor Department. The result came below the median of analysts consulted by Refinitiv and Broadcast, up 0.2% last month.

Only the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% month-on-month in July. In this case, the market consensus was for a 0.5% increase. Year-on-year, the US CPI rose 8.5% in July, slowing from June’s 9.1% gain and also coming in below expectations, up 8.7%. The CPI core, on the other hand, had an annual increase of 5.9% in July, repeating the June variation and equally below analysts’ forecast, for an increase of 6.1%.

Bets on reducing the pace of interest rate hikes began to gain strength shortly after the release of the CPI, with the market starting to project a rise of 0.5 percentage point (pp) at the September meeting as the most likely scenario. The probability, which was at 30% in the early morning, rose to above 60%, according to a CME Group monitor, while the chance of a 0.75 point increase fell by the same proportion.

However, until the September meeting, which will end on the 21st, other data (such as August’s inflation) will be closely monitored by the US monetary authority, which could lead – again – to a change in expectations. In other words, the inflation data, although welcome, leading to a strong rise in the main world indices and a fall in the dollar, is viewed with caution by the market. In this Wednesday’s session, around noon (Brasília time), the Ibovespa rose 1.40%, surpassing 110 thousand points, while the dollar fell 1.55%, at R$ 5.05 on sale. In the US, Nasdaq is the highlight, with gains above 2.5%.

“The data surprised positively, this plays in favor of those who expect a slower pace [de alta de juros] at the next Federal Reserve meeting”, points out Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, highlighting the decompression of energy prices.

The energy index was the main highlight in the month, falling 4.6% at the margin. The result was a reflection of the decline in gasoline prices (-7.7%), resulting from the drop in the price of a barrel of oil driven by increased uncertainties around global economic growth in a scenario of monetary tightening in the main developed economies.

On the other hand, he points out that other items in the disclosure still show greater resistance in the medium and long term, such as the real estate segment. “Get out of high [na base anual] from 9.1% to something close to 5% is a path, which basically involves dissipating the energy shock, normalizing international trade conditions. Now, the annual increase of 5% to 2% is something more complex”, he says. According to Cruz, more resistant inflation in other items makes it difficult to raise interest rates below 4% at the end of the year.

For Nicole Kretzmann, chief economist at Upon Global Capital, last month’s inflation data gives strength to the thesis of the soft landing, in which a little monetary tightening – without causing a strong deceleration of activity – would be enough to bring inflation back to the target. So the market is back to betting that a 0.5 point hike in interest rates by the Fed in September is more likely than a 0.75 point hike.

“But that is still uncertain. It is difficult to reconcile a consistent drop in inflation with the recent strength of the US labor market. The unemployment rate is well below equilibrium and wages are accelerating, which indicates that demand components are likely to continue generating upward pressure on inflation in the coming months,” says Nicole.

She points out that this was just a given and does not guarantee that the battle against inflation has been won. “The next Fed meeting is more than a month away. There will be more inflation disclosures until then, which could change the current perception of the price trajectory”, he reinforces.

For Débora Nogueira, chief economist at Tenax Capital, the July inflation data could also be a “false signal”.

She points out that the core of goods was 0.23%, below the more pessimistic view of some houses. Apparel came in with deflation and that was a surprise, while personal computers and televisions also saw a sharp decline. The strong dollar and the unwinding of the goods chain are contributing to the behavior of the prices of these goods, she assesses. Used cars dropped a little, but new car prices still went up.

“Services were well below expectations. There was a strong deflation in hotels that was not expected, especially as we are in the first summer month of reopening (last July there was still the delta variant of Covid-19). Medical care and professional services also came with more modest variations”, he pointed out.

For the economist, the accommodation of energy and goods prices should follow in the next investigations. “The key here is whether there will be a contagion of this moderation in core services inflation. Reopening items that are part of the services group have done well this month, so it is important to understand if we are facing the beginning of a trend or just a false signal”, she points out.

With families in a healthy financial situation, assesses Débora, this easing of reopening prices should not have a long sequence. “Then we will have services still pressed against a continuous moderation in goods. This scenario remains consistent with continued tightening by the Fed, which is expected to deliver higher at a pace of 50 basis points up to the 4% terminal rate,” she assesses.

Relief, but…

For Morgan Stanley, after two strong surprises across all major categories in June and May, the July report offers some notable relief on global and core inflation. Based on the outlook for falling energy prices, global inflation is expected to continue to fall, and rapidly.

However, core inflation pressures remain uncomfortably high and are likely to be more persistent, economists reckon. For the bank, Fed officials are unlikely to see this as a signal to veer away from its steep tightening trajectory that house economists predict by the end of this year.

“That said, this disclosure makes a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates more likely at the September meeting compared to 0.75 point, but much will still depend on the August data, to be released next month”, points out the bank.

In Bank of America’s assessment, July’s inflation provides welcome relief to the economy, something that markets seem to agree, based on risky assets’ initial positive response to the numbers.

“The Fed’s forecast of a soft landing It would be much clearer if we see continued declines in prices for essential goods – particularly durable goods such as new and used cars and home furniture – and a further slowdown in housing/hotel inflation. We think this report is consistent with our forecast of a 50 basis point increase in September.”

Citi, meanwhile, continues to see interest rates rise 75 basis points at its next meeting, viewing the upcoming US employment and inflation data as very important in the short term.

For the bank’s economists, the “weakness” of inflation was very concentrated in a few categories. Thus, and also taking into account the tight labor market, the Fed is unlikely to change its view on the rate hike. They think, however, that the new price data will put the debate centered between a 50-bp or 75-bp hike, versus a previous view of a 75-bp or 100-bp hike at the next meeting.

