Vasco exercises purchase option and renews with Eguinaldo until 2027 – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that it has exercised the option to purchase a talent from its basic categories. This is the striker Eguinaldo, who turned 18 last Tuesday (09/08), belonged to Artsul (RJ) and was on loan to Gigante da Colina until September 2023. Eguinaldo’s new bond with Vasco will go until August 08, 2027.

– I thank God for this contract, Vasco da Gama. It was a dream I had, a goal when I got here and I’m fulfilling it. Now it’s time to continue doing a good job with Vascão’s shirt – said Menino da Colina, before completing:

– Practically two years ago I was playing in the floodplain. There I never imagined that I would sign a long contract with a giant club like Vasco. I was very thoughtful, remembering my family, thinking about God, who were my support. I am very grateful to Vasco and everyone who supported me on this long journey.

Born in Monção, in Maranhão, Eguinaldo arrived at Vasco in 2021, through the observation of the Club’s Funding and Market Analysis Department. Born in 2004, he arrived in Rio de Janeiro last year to defend Artsul. There, he played in the U-20 team and was quickly promoted to the professional team. The good performances drew the attention of the big four in the state. In September, he opted for Vasco and reached the U-17 group, where he was Champion Carioca and Recopa Carioca (scoring in the final).

In 2022, he took over the U-20 team at the beginning of the State Championship and is the team’s top scorer, with 11 goals scored and 16 games, in addition to having provided five assists. He was invited by coach Ramon Menezes to join the preparation of the Brazilian Under-20 Team before the Espírito Santo International Tournament alongside four other Vasco fans. He was promoted to professional in July and in his third match he scored for the first time, in the 4-0 rout over CRB (AL).