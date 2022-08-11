Vélez beat Talleres and catch Flamengo in the semifinals; Look

Credit: Hernan Cortez/Getty Image

Vélez Sarsfield beat Talleres 1-0, on Wednesday night, at the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, and secured their qualification for the Libertadores semifinals, where they will face Flamengo, who passed Corinthians in the Brazilian quarterfinal clash. of end.

Like their next rival, Velez also passes the stage with two wins – they had scored 3-2 in the first leg, last week, at their stadium, José Amalfitani, in Buenos Aires.

With the advantage of the tie, Vélez defended most of the time – Talleres had more shots, 13-8, and spent twice as long with the ball, ending the match with 66% of possession.

The Buenos Aires team ended up opening the scoring with Julián Fernández, in the 34th minute of the second half. The striker, who had scored the decisive goal in the first leg, received a deep pass from Lucas Janson and touched the salute of goalkeeper Herrera. See the bid below:

Vélez in search of his second Libertadores

Champion of Libertadores in 1994, when they defeated São Paulo on penalties in the decision played at Morumbi, Velez had a worse campaign in the classification stage and that is why they will play the first game of the semifinals against Flamengo at home and the second match at Maracanã. The games will be on August 30 or 31 and September 7 or 8, according to CONMEBOL’s definition.

Before that, Vélez will try to recover in the Argentine Superliga. The total focus on Libertadores led the team to a bad start in the national tournament, with 9 points in the first 12 rounds and only 26th place among 28 participants. The team is not at risk of relegation because there is the average of the last three seasons.

This Sunday, the team receives Gimnasia La Plata, at 15:30 (Brasília time), at Estádio José Amalfitani, for the 13th round of the tournament, which is played in consecutive points, but in a single shift. Gimnasia is the runner-up, with 24 points, one less than Tucuman.