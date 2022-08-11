Vélez wins Talleres again and takes Flamengo in the Libertadores semifinals

For the return clash of the quarterfinals of the Liberators cupTalleres received Vélez Sarsfield on Wednesday night, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba (ARG), and lost 1-0. Julián Fernández scored the only goal of the game, in the final stretch.

Thus, as they also won the first leg by 3 to 2, Vélez added 4 to 2 on aggregate and qualified for the semifinals of the continental competition. Now you will have the Flamengo as an opponent in the next phase. Due to the better campaign, Rubro-Negro decides the return game in Rio de Janeiro.

Therefore, as the semi-matches still do not have a set date, the teams turn their attention to the Argentine Championship. Next Sunday, Talleres host Estudiantes, while Vélez host Gimnasia a day later.

The duel between Talleres and Vélez Sarsfield

Even with the advantage in the aggregate score, Vélez was not intimidated and opened the scoring after just three minutes of play. After a side kick in the area, Janson dominated in the chest and fixed it for Lucas Pratto. The former strikerSao Paulo and Atlético-MG so it hit the first time and didn’t waste it.

However, the VAR called the referee to check for a possible handshake at the start of the rally. Thus, after long indecision and analysis on the screen, the referee went back and canceled the visitors’ goal.

At the return of the break, the video referee again drew the referee’s attention to a possible red card to midfielder Ortega, from Vélez, after a dangerous tackle. However, after checking, the referee upheld the field decision and did not punish the player.

At the time of the 33rd minute of the second half, Vélez put an end to the confrontation. Janson gave a beautiful pass to Julián Fernández, who invaded the area, dribbled the goalkeeper and opened the scoring in Córdoba. On aggregate: 4-2 for Vélez and qualification to the semifinals guaranteed.

