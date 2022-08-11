VIDEO: ‘Neymar’s’ skyscraper shakes with cyclone and scares neighbors in Balneário Camboriú

The question that did not want to be silent was proven this Wednesday (10), due to strong winds on the North Coast of Santa Catarina. The Yachthouse Residence, in Balneário Camboriú, also known as “Neymar’s building”, was caught swaying with the force of the wind.

Therefore, it is possible to say that, yes, the structure rocks. But it’s designed for that, so that winds like this Wednesday don’t make one of Latin America’s tallest skyscrapers “break in half”.

The image was captured by the construction company itself, Pasqualotto>. In the images, it is even possible to hear the “whistle” that the wind makes when it passes between the towers.

As the construction company clarifies, this is the first residential in Brazil to have a windbreak system called Outrigger, which cushions the impact of the wind. “The people who are currently working on the project do not even feel the strong winds that hit the region”, she explains.

Images show oscillation of the towers due to the wind – Video: Pasqualotto> and Reproduction/ND

Swing but don’t fall

According to the president of Pasqualotto>, Alcino Pasqualotto Neto, “Millions of dollars were invested so that the building does not shake”. Tests were made considering the region’s winds and the most adverse conditions, such as tornadoes and cyclones. According to the president of the construction company, the project supports winds of up to 200 km/h.