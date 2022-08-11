Violeta settles accounts with Úrsula in ‘Beyond Illusion’: ‘Rejected that no one ever loved’ | come around

“I’m saying in all words that I know you’re still lovers. And I just don’t play the trombone because I don’t care. But I think it’s good for you to think about what you’re going to do against me and my son. I can still change my mind”, says Úrsula.
Eugênio will tell about the threats to Violeta, who will take him to Úrsula’s house to get satisfaction.
“Well, be warned. If you and your son do anything against me or my daughter, I swear I’ll forget about Eugênio’s request and report both of you to the police!”, says the businesswoman.
Violeta makes a surprise visit to Ursula in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Úrsula will be bothered by her rival’s words and provoke her once more. But Violeta will continue to fight.
“If I was wrong, Úrsula, it was out of love. I may be an adulteress, but I have character. You, on the other hand, are a sneaky thief, a naughty scammer! An empty person, hollow of feelings. A reject that no one has ever loved and will never love! Because Eugênio loves me!”, Violeta will provoke.
Úrsula slaps Violeta in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
In a rage, Úrsula slaps her rival. Violeta, in turn, will decide to save the aggression for another time.
“I just don’t return that slap right now out of respect for your pregnancy. But as soon as the baby is born, I’ll come back to settle this account. It can wait,” he promised.
Úrsula will be shocked after Violeta’s visit in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
11 Aug
Thursday
David proposes that Isadora pretend to be Elisa in front of Matias. Úrsula proposes to keep Mercedes’ baby. Eugênio confronts Joaquim and Úrsula about new weaving frauds. Constantino and Mariana set up for Santa. Violeta argues with Ursula. Mariana finds a lottery ticket. Lavinia offers to help Julinha to separate Santa from Geraldo. Lorenzo concludes that Leticia still loves Bento. Davi and Isadora put their plan into action and join Matias, Violeta and Salvador.
