Virginia Fonseca exposes the intimacy of her marriage and reveals that Zé Felipe does not allow her to enjoy photos of other men

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca shared, in recent days, curiosities about his marriage and his relationship with the singer Zé Felipe. The youtuber released a new video on her channel on the platform and revealed to fans that her husband does not allow her to enjoy photos of men in swim trunks.

Answering some questions from followers, the couple told how they deal with the issue of likes. Zé Felipe, then, made it clear that he doesn’t like his wife to like photos of other men, just as she doesn’t like him to ‘like’ photos of women.

“Like, woman in bikini or man in swim trunks, we don’t allow ourselves, guys. Even because, we don’t even want to enjoy” explained Virginia. Her speech was reinforced by Zé, who added: “And actually, who we follow doesn’t even post that much. I don’t like anything”.

Being one of the most talked about couples on the internet, Zé Felipe recently became news after the cancellation of his show was reported, due to lack of audience. Some netizens even went so far as to point out that his wife would no longer be generating engagement for his songs as before.