Volume of services grows 0.7% in June, above expectations

The volume of the service sector grew 0.7% in June compared to May, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to data released this Thursday (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with June 2021, without seasonal adjustment, the increase is 6.3% (the 16th consecutive positive rate). The results came better than expected by the market, as the Refinitiv consensus estimated a rise of 0.5% in the monthly comparison and 6.1% in the annual comparison.

Despite the good result in June, the increase in May was revised downwards by the IBGE (from 0.9% to 0.4%).

As a result, the service sector is 7.5% above the pre-pandemic level (February 2020), but still 3.2% below the highest point in the IBGE historical series (November 2014), according to data from the IBGE. Monthly Service Survey (PMS).

June x May

There was an increase from May to June in 4 of the 5 activities surveyed by the IBGE, with emphasis on transport (+0.6%) and professional, administrative and complementary (+0.7%), which recorded the second consecutive positive result.

The other increases came from other services (+0.8%) and services provided to families (+0.6%). The only negative rate came from information and communication (-0.2%), which returned a small part of the 3.3% gain accumulated between March and May.

Ten of the 27 federation units had an expansion in the volume of services. The most important increases came from Rio de Janeiro (+2.4%), Paraná (+2.5%) and Rio Grande do Sul (+2.1%), and the main negative influences came from Minas Gerais (-3 .0%), Amazonas (-5.1%), Ceará (-3.8%) and Pernambuco (-2.4%).

annual comparison

In the annual comparison, with June 2021, the volume of the service sector rose for the 16th consecutive month. There were also increases in 4 of the 5 activities surveyed and in 62.7% of the 166 types of services investigated by the IBGE.

The highlights were the sectors of transport, auxiliary transport services and mail (+9.8%), which made the main positive contribution, services provided to families (+28.2%) and professional, administrative and complementary services (+ 8.0%). The only negative rate was for other services (-4.7%).

Deceleration of services

The service sector also grew by 8.8% in the first half of the year, but in the 12-month period the indicator slowed from 11.7% in May to 10.5% in June, maintaining the downward trend started in April (when the accumulated increase was 12.8%).

