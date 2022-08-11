Warm water with cinnamon for weight loss? Improves cramps and skin? | nutrition

Cinnamon is a very famous spice all over the world and is popularly known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In addition to giving a special flavor to drinks and recipes, it contributes to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. After all, cinnamon decreases insulin resistance and improves the glycemic index of the meal, in addition to having a thermogenic effect. But is it true that warm water with cinnamon helps you lose weight, improves cramps and makes your skin more beautiful?

1 of 2 Cinnamon can be consumed as a tea or added to recipes — Photo: Istock Getty Images Cinnamon can be consumed as a tea or added to recipes — Photo: Istock Getty Images

First, let us remember that in the composition of cinnamon it is possible to find:

fibers

Calcium

Magnesium

Potassium

tannins

Iron

Vitamin C

Vitamin B6

And nutritionist Caroline Guimarães confirms that to enjoy the benefits of cinnamon through its herbal properties, the ideal is to consume it in warm water, as a tea. See how and understand the benefits.

How to make cinnamon stick and cinnamon powder

To take advantage of the herbal properties of cinnamon, nutritionist Caroline Guimarães recommends that a cinnamon bark, also known as cinnamon stick, be boiled for five minutes with 250 ml of water, using the decoction method. Then just wait for it to cool down. But the nutritionist also explains that it is possible to make tea by infusing it with cinnamon powder. Just boil the water and then add a level teaspoon of the powder, waiting for a few minutes for the tea to clear and for the water to warm before consumption.

The general recommendation is to consume up to six grams of cinnamon per day, or approximately 1 ¼ teaspoon of the spice. Going over this amount does not necessarily imply a side effect, but it can vary greatly from person to person.

And if you are looking to improve digestion with the help of cinnamon tea, it is recommended to consume it a few minutes before the main meals of the day.

And Attention! Cinnamon tea is contraindicated for pregnant women because it is abortifacient, as it stimulates uterine contractions. So, in order not to affect an eventual pregnancy, avoid the consumption of this tea.

+ Is ginger water good for immunity? lose weight? Warm or cold?

+ Water with chia to lose weight? Fasting, warm or cold? See the benefits

Those looking to lose weight usually use cinnamon to replace sugar in drinks such as coffee or milk, for example. In addition to giving a special taste to the preparations, the spice also has thermogenic properties. But it is important to remember that what counts is the caloric balance of the day, that is, spending more calories than you consume, to lose weight. No single food is capable of promoting weight loss, as nutritionist Caroline Guimarães explains. Therefore, cinnamon does not help you lose weight. What warm water with cinnamon can, yes, be part of diets for weight loss, as it will help with hydration and provide beneficial nutrients for the body.

– No single food has the power to lose weight. Cinnamon has a thermogenic effect and, therefore, is believed to have the potential to increase metabolism, which could lead to weight loss. But, this increase is very subtle and is not enough for weight loss. However, the mixture is healthy and can act as a tea with herbal properties. But, the only thing that really loses weight is eating less than your body uses and doing a training program, thus generating a caloric deficit – comments Caroline.

Nutritionist Guilherme Graciano explains that cinnamon has a substance called cinnamaldehyde, which some studies show results in relation to a supposed thermogenic effect, so it could be an ally in the weight loss process. However, he also points out that if its consumption happens in isolation, without a caloric deficit, the little difference in metabolism does not contribute to the increase in energy expenditure in order to interfere with the weight loss process.

Yes, cinnamon helps in the digestive process, as it improves the action of the enzymes responsible for absorbing nutrients. It has an antibacterial, antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory effect, and is a great ally for those who suffer from flatulence, stomach pain and diarrhea after meals. Therefore, a tea of ​​cinnamon stick or drinking warm water with cinnamon powder can have a good effect on digestion. In this case, the ideal is to drink water with cinnamon before meals.

The nutritionist explains that cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which has a beneficial effect on the skin, helping to reduce acne inflammation. And in addition to the spice intake, it can also be used as a facial scrub! Exfoliating with the ingredient helps reduce skin oiliness and contributes to facial rejuvenation.

Cinnamon contains antioxidants that help prevent free radical damage to cells in the central nervous system. Thus, it can improve memory as part of a diet to prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Because it contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, cinnamon is a spice with immunomodulatory action, which helps to strengthen and improve the functions of the immune system against infections such as flu and colds.

The nutritionist explains that it is possible to enjoy the benefits of cinnamon either by adding the spice in culinary preparations or by consuming it in the form of cinnamon water.

Nutritionist Guilherme comments that there are different studies that evaluate that cinnamon helps to improve glycemic control, as it has a possible effect of potentiating the action of insulin, in addition to being an option to add to drinks, such as coffee, contributing to reduce the added sugar.

Guilherme explains that cinnamon has in its composition a compound called procyanidin, which has an anti-inflammatory effect, which could help reduce the discomfort caused by menstrual cramps, making it possible to add it to drinks or other preparations.

2 of 2 The spice helps with the digestive process, improves memory and has benefits for skin health — Photo: Istock Getty Images The spice helps with the digestive process, improves memory and has benefits for skin health — Photo: Istock Getty Images

As Caroline indicates, it is possible to enjoy the benefits of cinnamon either by adding the spice in culinary preparations or by consuming it in the form of tea.

– As well as water that when consumed in its ideal amount, will provide the proper functioning of the body, being very beneficial for health. In addition, this spice also offers a sweet taste to preparations, being a great option to replace sugar and reduce diet calories. – explains Guimaraes.

The professional also comments that taking it makes no difference to the body to drink water with cinnamon on an empty stomach.