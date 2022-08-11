Watch the reading of the pro-democracy manifestos at USP

Letters are read at an event in Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo; documents defend the Brazilian electoral system

The Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo) held this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) the reading of 2 pro-democracy manifestos. The documents from Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and USP will be read at Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo.

The document “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, organized by Fiesp and signed by companies and entities, begins to be read at 10:30 am. The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”, from 11 am.

José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, will be responsible for reading the Fiesp document. The reading of the USP letter should be done in a juggler.

Watch live:

MANIFESTS

The act held this Thursday (Aug 11) includes 2 manifestos:

Both defend the Brazilian electoral system. Despite not mentioning President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by name, the 2 documents are seen as veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. He has spoken out on more than one occasion to criticize the manifestos – remember what he said below:

July 27, 2022 – “We don’t need any letter to say that we defend our democracy, to say that we comply with the Constitution”;

July 28, 2022 – “You can see that this ‘letter to Brazilians for democracy’ thing is the bankers who are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I gave them a whack and also digital banks that we facilitated. We are taking away the monopoly of the banks”;

July 28, 2022 – “Political-electoral note that was unfortunately born there at Fiesp. If I didn’t have the political bias in that note, I would sign it. […] Saying what grade is against is clearly against me… Which is in favor of the thief”;

28.Jul.2022 – mocks pro-democracy manifestos on his Twitter profile;

2.Aug.2022 – “These people who sign this manifesto [da Faculdade de Direito da USP] is a cock-face, without character”;

3.Aug.2022 – “All of you who felt a little bit of what dictatorship is and none of those who sign letters out there manifested at that moment”;

6.aug.2022 – in his WhatsApp groups, he called signatories of the USP letter to “Face Democrats”;

8.Aug.2022 – “tell you [falava a banqueiros] that you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign a letter, I will not sign a letter”.

SIGNATORIES

The manifesto organized by the USP Law School brings together 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), former presidents of the Central Bank, former presidents of the Republic, presidential candidates in the 2022 elections, former ministers, toucans, PT members and artists, such as actress Fernanda Montenegro and presenter Luciano Huck.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), artists released a video in which they read the letter and ask more people to sign the document. Fernanda Montenegro, Marisa Monte, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, Juliette, Fábio Assunção, Lázaro Ramos, Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura, Chico Buarque, among others, participated in the action.

The reading is accompanied by the performance of the National Anthem.

Watch the artists’ video below (5min32s):

O Power 360 also separated into 5 infographics prominent personalities who signed the document from the Faculty of Law of USP. They are separated into: legal practitioners, businessmen, economists, politicians and celebrities.