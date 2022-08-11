Wearing a mask will be mandatory in Feira de Santana, says mayor

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

A press conference was held on the morning of this Thursday (11th) by the Municipality of Feira de Santana, together with members of the Health Department, to transmit the necessary guidelines regarding monkeypox, since yesterday (10th) ), the first case was confirmed in the city.

In an interview with Programa Acorda Cidade, Mayor Colbert Martins informed that an ordinance will be issued later this Friday (12), forcing the population to use the mask again, this time to prevent the transmission of smallpox from monkeys. .

“Here in Feira de Santana, we will impose the use of the mask in all public environments, in all closed environments, in public transport, supermarkets, because the objective is to prevent transmission and, of course, to help in individual protection because still we don’t have vaccines. Still this morning, I will have a new meeting with the epidemiology team of the Department of Health, and we should have this decree still edited and published as of tomorrow,” he explained.

According to the mayor, the municipality of Feira de Santana still has three suspected cases awaiting the final result.

“From what we already have information, is that one case was given as positive, three suspected cases and two were discarded. It is absolutely essential that there is isolation, because there is a deadline for this transmission, about 6 to 16 days, but isolation is important to avoid transmission of the disease ”, he concluded.

The case of monkeypox that has already been confirmed in the city is a 29-year-old boy. According to the mayor, he went to a health unit to take another exam and there was a suspicion. Thus, he was referred for testing.

Listen to the full interview:

