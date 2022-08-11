What are the best gym headphones? See Tilt Champion

Good music can stimulate even the most grueling exercise session. But for that, the headset has to be a partner: firm in place, resistant to sweat and easy to control, without the need for a cell phone.

All this was taken into account in the analysis of the Academia do Tilt Lab Day, an event that selected the best headphones on the market and was broadcast live last Tuesday (9). Check out the video at the top of the page.

In a close dispute, the Edifier W280NB climbed to the top of the podium, with the best average score of the judges – Paola Machado, doctor of health sciences and personal trainer; Bruna Souza Cruz, assistant editor for Tilt; and Rodrigo Lara, reporter and producer for Tilt.

Competitors JBL Endurance Race TWS, Motorola VerveLoop2+ and Philips Sport BT TAA3206BK/00 also did well, with highlights in different aspects. Check out the reviews below and choose the ideal one for you.

Edifier W280NB: perfect balance

Image: Publicity/Edifier

The great champion performed well in all aspects.

For Cruz, it offers “immersive” audio, while Lara highlighted the noise-cancelling system. “It has two levels that you choose in the app, which gives more security for those who run on the street”.

And he can run at will: “he fixed it well on my ear, he didn’t fall even with sweat”, evaluated Machado. “He has a bow that ‘weights’ his neck. This prevents him from falling, as I observed in the others”, adds Cruz.

Another point worth mentioning was the battery, especially recharging. According to Cruz, it took 10 to 20 minutes for her to be able to “use the phone one hour a day for three days”.

JBL Endurance Race TWS: bet on freedom

Image: Publicity/JBL

The TWS in the name (acronym for “true wireless system”) already delivers: this was the only model evaluated with individual headphones. The feature, however, was polarizing.

Cruz approved: “I prefer headphones without the bow structure behind the back of my head, because it almost always tangles in my hair. If I were going to invest in one of the four headphones I reviewed, it would be this one.”

Machado, on the other hand, had an understandable concern: what if a phone fell out? “I have small ears and a lot of piercings, so I don’t feel very safe with headphones that don’t have any kind of support.”

Another problem: the model requires that you carry the case together to store the headphones. “I thought the box was too big. And it was one more thing to have to take during the race”, says Machado.

The three evaluators agreed on the sound quality. “It has well-defined frequencies, which can be equalized via the app. The insulation level from the outside is great and it can also be configured”, commented Lara.

On the other hand, the main criticism was regarding usability: touch commands did not always work correctly.

Motorola VerveLoop2+: the cool one

Image: Publicity/Motorola

It’s the one with the most “sporty” look, let’s say – especially in the orange version. But ergonomics has divided opinion.

“Using the wire itself as a loop to put it over the ear helps to keep it steady”, praises Lara. Machado had the opposite experience: according to her, the VerveLoop was the one that came out the most while running. “And the rigid headset bothered my ear more,” she added.

The sound quality was not a highlight, for better or for worse, but the three evaluators detected interference. So, if you are going to invest in this option, it is good to keep your cell phone close by.

On the other hand, Cruz was surprised by the battery. “I used it for more than seven days in a row, 80% of the time at the gym and 20% walking on the street, without needing to recharge.”

Philips Sport BT: simple and effective

Image: Publicity/Philips

“This phone is in line with its price, the lowest compared. It’s a simpler phone, but it’s simple to use. I didn’t find pairing difficulties, nor did I need to check the manual”, said Machado.

“I liked the versatility of coming with four options of tips and hooks for fixing. It is more likely to fit different sizes of ears,” said Cruz. Even so, Lara pointed out that the speaker base, made of straight-cut plastic, slightly hurt her ear.

The sound quality is pretty ‘standard’, without any adjustment app, but Bluetooth leaves something to be desired. “Pairing is good, but it doesn’t use the most current connection standard, so the range is limited,” says Lara.

*Prices checked on 08/10/2022. It may be that they vary over time.

