what changes at work at home?

The Provisional Measure that regulates the home office was approved and goes to presidential sanction

Recently, a Provisional Measure was approved by the National Congress that regulates the home office in the country. The text brings some changes and more details about the work carried out remotely, widely used during the Covid-19 pandemic but without specific regulation. The MP goes to presidential sanction.

One of the points addressed by the text deals with the control of the working day. From the enactment, there must be a control of points for all workers, with the exception only for those who are hired on a production basis. In this sense, the various companies that did not adopt journey control should implement the system.

Employees who are hired by production or task are not required to control the number of hours worked. Employees who work abroad must follow the general rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). As a result, companies have greater security with their employees. The technology sector should be the biggest beneficiary of this measure.

In addition, another important point that raised doubts is the worker’s attendance at the workplace. From the text, the presence of the employee in the work environment does not detract from remote work. The telemarketing or telemarketing occupations do not compare and are different from the work characterized as a home office.

Regarding the priority for adopting remote work, employees with disabilities and with a child or child up to 4 years of age under judicial custody must be prioritized by companies to carry out activities at home.

Finally, interns and apprentices can be hired on a remote working basis.

Rules on food aid

The MP still establishes new rules for food aid. See the main ones.

It is prohibited to purchase any items that are not from the food sector through the voucher. Both meal vouchers and food vouchers must be used exclusively in establishments or restaurants for the purchase of food products.

The worker can withdraw the value of the voucher if he does not use the balance for 60 days.

The portability of the card’s flag can be carried out if the worker so desires, free of charge.

The companies that provide the vouchers are prevented from offering discounts to those who hire the services.

Irregularities in the food allowance by both companies and employers will be subject to fines in the amount of BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000, which can be doubled in cases of obstacles to inspection.

