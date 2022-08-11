WhatsApp will allow you to delete messages after two days

Before that, the deadline was one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds; application also made available other functions starting this week

Allan White/ Public Photos

WhatsApp announced this week new features to users



O Whatsapp announced this week that it will allow users to delete messages in the app after just over two days. Before that, the deadline was one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds. WABetaInfo, a website specializing in the messaging application, points out that the new limit is two days and 12 hours. This new feature has been speculated since February. In addition, other functions have been added to the platform. Changes were already in the test since the beginning of last month. It will now be possible to hide the “online” flag that appears on users when they are accessing the app. Another feature, which was already suggested by users, is the possibility of leaving a group without any kind of notification, a kind of French exit. From now on, the notice that someone has left the group chat will only be sent to group admins.

Another new feature is blocking screenshots, so-called “prints”, in single-view messages of photos and videos. The measure provides another layer of security for users who want to share instant content that is neither stored nor available to senders. The new functions will be released gradually to all users until the end of the month. All changes will be made automatically by updating the application. However, to remove the status from “online” it is necessary to configure the device. Previously, the warning would appear for all contacts, but now it is possible to restrict who can and cannot check the status.

See below for instructions to activate this new feature:

Before proceeding with the configuration, make sure that your app is properly updated on the Google Play Store or App Store;

Open Whatsapp and select the “Account” icon in the Settings tab (marked with a gear);

Next, select the “Privacy” icon;

Select the “Last Seen and Online” option;

Now choose from the following options of who can see the “last seen”, the options are “Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”;

Also choose, among the same options, who can view the “online” status;

If you choose to hide “online” and “last seen”, you will also not be able to view this information on other users’ accounts.