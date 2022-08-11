where Bolsonaro, Lula and their rivals invest – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Anyone who wants to run for office in the elections has until August 15 to formalize their candidacy at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and declare the total value of their assets on a list.

The E-Investidor listed the information that pertains to investments and spoke with analysts to understand a little of the “investor profile” of each candidate.

There are those who leave their assets in private pensions, those who invest in shares and even those who keep cash at home

The period electoral 2022 officially started. Anyone who wants to run for office has until August 15 to formalize their candidacy at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In this process, the candidate must declare the total value of his assets, detailing the distribution of the amount in goods.

Nine candidates for the Presidency of the Republic have already submitted the documentation, including the leaders in the voting intention polls: the former president Lula (PT) and the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The information is made available on the DivulgaCandContas website for transparency purposes. O E-Investor listed those that pertain to investments and talked to analysts to understand a little of the “investor profile” of each candidate. See also the investments of candidates for the government of São Paulo.

Goods such as real estate, vehicles or current account deposits were left out of the list, but full information can be verified on the official website.

Among the candidates, there are those who leave their assets in private pension, those who invest in shares and even those who keep cash at home.

the notebooks of savings were the most common investment among presidential candidates, present in five of the nine statements. The investment, conservative, is one of the options with lower profitability in fixed income today; understand.

Who also appeared a lot, in four records, were the shares or shares of capital. These are stakes in private and closely-held companies that are not listed on the stock exchange, explains Gustavo Schiefler, PhD in Law (USP), lawyer at Schiefler Advocacia. “If it appears five times, it means that the candidate has interests in five different companies, probably ‘Ltda’. They are not S/A companies, because, in this case, they would not be quotas or shares of capital, but shares”, says Schiefler.

Check out the investments declared by each of the presidential candidates:

Ciro Gomes (PDT)

The candidate declared to the TSE a total equity of R$ 3,039,761.97. Much of it is allocated to conservative investments. “There are savings, losing to inflation and CDI. No variable income and cash. No comments”, says Fabrizio Gueratto, creator of Canal 1Bilhão and columnist for E-Investor. Look:

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 12,000.00

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 50,000.00

VGBL Life Free Benefit Generator: BRL 28,517.32

Other linked credits and savings: BRL 51,990.68

Other linked credits and savings: BRL 51,990.69

Other linked credits and savings: BRL 51,990.69

Cash – national currency: BRL 31,916.28

Felipe D’Avila (New)

Candidate Felipe D’Avila, from Novo, has the highest declared wealth among the nine presidential candidates so far: R$ 24,619,627.66. Most of the capital is allocated to private companies, showing a more entrepreneurial profile, highlights Rodrigo Brolo, partner at Criteria Investimentos.

“Many companies and few investments, whether in fixed income or in shares. You can’t nail it down, but he looks like someone who invests what he earns in his own company, increasing his equity through the capital undertaken there and not in investments in the financial market”. Look:

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 238,578.79

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 1,206,147.32

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 7,095,166.30

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 10,329,000.00

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 2,250,000.00

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 150,900.00

Other applications and investments: R$ 1,320.05

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

He declared a total equity of BRL 2,317,554.73. The part of investments is practically entirely destined for savings. “If people see this, it could end up encouraging a product that is bad, mainly because it is the country’s representative”, highlights Gueratto. Look:

Savings account: BRL 591,047.58

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 249.00

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 0.00*

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 0.00*

*In the declaration of assets in the TSE, there are two investments in shares with zero value.

Leo Pericles (UP)

Léo Péricles, from the UP, has the lowest declared wealth among the presidential candidates, at just R$197.31. All assets are allocated in the savings account.

Lula (PT)

The former president declared a total equity of R$ 7,423,725.78. The ‘king’ of the ex-president’s portfolio is private pensions, but Lula also invests part of his resources in fixed income investments. “Pretty much everything allocated on a VGBL plan. Just having everything concentrated is already a mistake”, says Fabrizio Gueratto. Look:

VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life: BRL 5,570,798.99

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 49,000.00

Short-Term Fund: BRL 1,213.17

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 185,744.81

Savings account: BRL 4,719.20

Savings account: BRL 0.02

Other applications and investments: R$ 333.17

Pablo Marcal (PROS)

In addition to having the second highest declared value, at R$16,942,541.15, the candidate’s assets are one of the most diversified. “There is even a reasonable part of his liquidity invested in the stock market and investments in fixed income. Of the nearly BRL 17 million, more than BRL 13 million comes from entrepreneurship and the rest is spread over stocks and fixed income”, highlights Brolos, from Criteria. Look:

Shares (including those from the telephone line): R$ 6,822.05

Shares (including those from the telephone line): R$ 49,698.98

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 14,814.44

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 31,134.34

Shares (including those from the telephone line): R$ 36,921.06

Shares (including those from the telephone line): R$ 405,932.67

Shares (including those from the telephone line): R$ 2,225.66

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 254,961.78

Shares (including those from the telephone line): R$ 31,687.85

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 121,151.46

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 272.08

Consortium not covered: BRL 288,705.81

Consortium not covered: BRL 34,860.40

Funds: Equities, Privatization Loans, Invest. Emerging Companies, Invest. Participation and Invest. Market Index: BRL 20,206.39

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 110,164.64

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 113,191.20

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 9,416.36

Simone Tebet (MDB)

With declared equity of R$ 2,323,735.38, Simone Tebet, from MDB, does not have investment products. The senator’s assets are distributed in land, houses and apartments – which may not be so advantageous, says Fabrizio Gueratto. “I would never recommend for someone to have more than 30% of the assets in real estate concentration, precisely because of the lack of liquidity. In addition, it does not always have an appreciation according to inflation”.

Sofia Manzano (PCB)

Sofia Manzano, PCB candidate, declared an estate of R$ 498,000.00. The only investment is the savings account, where R$ 4 thousand are allocated.

Vera Lucia (PSTU)

Vera Lúcia, from PSTU, declared an equity of R$ 8,805.00, entirely allocated to savings.

