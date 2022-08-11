where SP government candidates invest – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Anyone who wants to run for office in the elections has until August 15 to formalize their candidacy at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and declare the total value of their assets on a list.

The E-Investidor listed the information that pertains to investments and spoke with analysts to understand a little of the “investor profile” of each candidate

Unlike the presidential candidates, whose ‘preferred’ investment product is the savings account, among the candidates for the state government, other fixed income investments prevail.

The period electoral 2022 officially started. Anyone who wants to run for office has until August 15 to formalize their candidacy at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In this process, the candidate must declare the total value of his assets, detailing the distribution of the amount in goods.

Read too

Six candidates for the state government of Sao Paulo have already sent the documentation, including the leaders in the voting intention polls: Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

See also the investments of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

The information is made available on the DivulgaCandContas website for transparency purposes. Based on them, the E-Investor listed those that pertain to investments and talked to analysts to understand a little of the “investor profile” of each candidate.

Goods such as real estate, vehicles or checking account deposits were left out of the list, but full information can be verified on the website.

Unlike presidential candidates, whose ‘preferred’ investment product is the savingsamong the candidates for the state government, the applications of fixed incomepresent in half of the declared assets.

Savings appear in two registers, as do shares or shares of capital. These are stakes in private and closely held companies, which are not listed on the stock exchange, explains Gustavo Schiefler, Doctor of Laws (USP), lawyer at Schiefler Advocacia.

“If it appears five times, it means that the candidate has interests in five different companies, probably ‘Ltda’. They are not S/A companies, because, in this case, they would not be quotas or shares of capital, but shares”, says Schiefler.

See the investments declared by each of the candidates:

Altino (PSTU)

The only asset declared by Altino, candidate for the PSTU, is an apartment worth R$ 192,500.00.

Carol Vigliar (UP)

Carol Vigliar, from UP, declared an estate of R$ 205,000.00. Of these, the only investment is an investment in the savings account in the amount of R$ 5,000.00.

“Even for this amount of R$ 5 thousand, it is possible to find investment options that yield more than savings and with a credit guarantee”, points out Rodrigo Brolo, a partner at Criteria Investimentos.

Fernando Haddad (PT)

He declared a total equity of BRL 595,059.29. Most of Haddad’s investments are in fixed income investments. “The shares or shares of capital probably concern companies he is a partner. But, in terms of liquidity, they are conservative investments”, says Brolo. Look:

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 140,446.26

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 28,377.78

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 153,235.25

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB)

The current governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia, from the PSDB, has the greatest assets among the candidacies registered so far, of R$ 5,177,723.43. Of these, R$ 2 million are allocated in quotas or shares of capital. No amount was invested in stocks or fixed income.

Tarcisio (Republicans)

Former minister Tarcísio de Freitas, candidate of the Republicans, declared a total equity of R$ 2,342,161.77. The investment part is also conservative, with a concentration on savings; Look:

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 388.84

Savings account: BRL 4,515.81

Savings account: R$

Vinicius Poit (New)

Vinicius Poit, candidate of the Novo party for the government of SP, has one of the most diversified assets in the total amount of R$ 2,973,585.72. And, by the declared investments, he can even say that he owns the most daring profile of investments.

“An important part is invested in fixed income, but he also has investment funds and shares, showing that he has some appetite for risk and market volatility. Of the candidates, he is the most aggressive investor in the applications”, highlights Brolo. Look:

Long-Term Fund and Credit Rights Investment Fund (FIDC): R$ 10,000.00

Long-Term Fund and Credit Rights Investment Fund (FIDC): R$ 40,000.00

Shares (including those from the telephone line): BRL 100,000.00

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 55,410.00

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 164,297.26

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 43,044.34

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 3,674.43

Cash – national currency: BRL 5,000.00

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 6,250.00

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 1.00

Real Estate Investment Fund: BRL 30,450.00

Real Estate Investment Fund: BRL 30,034.18

Other applications and investments: R$ 14,486.55

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better