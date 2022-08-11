Where’s the cold? Carol Peixinho takes off her bikini in the middle of the beach and ‘presses the volume’: “She’s on fire!”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9oJ6gfRLLvU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Topless by millions! Carol Peixinho, former participant of Big Brother Brazil and digital influencer, drove the public crazy this Wednesday afternoon (10). The celebrity showed some of her good form with an unprecedented topless shot on the beach.

+ Former BBB Carol Peixinho appears stunning with a fitness look: “It’s awesome”

“Sun, sand and sea | miss you”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photo, Carol Peixinho appears without a shirt, only with jeans, while hiding her volume and leaving the crowd simply shocked with her good shape and cracked shape.

“You have to respect her feed”, joked a fan in the comments field. “I see this woman and it makes me sad not to have been born like this”, lamented another.

Carol Peixinho comments on her participation in ‘No Limite’: “I felt like I was going to leave”

During an interview with UOL, Carol Peixinho revealed that her cry when she finished the ‘food tasting’ on the reality show ‘No Limite’, happened because she was already feeling that she was going to leave.

“I cried when the Food Tasting ended, it was because I knew (that I was going to leave). I waited a lot for this test, I wanted to participate. I went to the test very confident. I have a really exotic taste. Those things are disgusting, but I said: ‘guys, I eat whatever they put in there’”, said Carol Peixinho.

Of course, once again, the digital influencer took the opportunity to praise Paula and André: “We were allied in the look and I was able to count on him at various times. I really want him to stay until the end. And, on the other team, Paula has this spirit of leadership, she is a person who goes to the races with gas, she is a warrior”.

