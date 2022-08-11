Who is behind Oxxo, the grocery chain that has become ubiquitous in São Paulo

Those who live in São Paulo began, in the midst of the pandemic, to come across a network of markets that were previously unknown. the units Oxxo took to the streets of São Paulo and other cities with more speed as of 2021. Founded in Mexico 40 years ago, the company arrived in the country through Grupo Nós, a joint operation between the Mexican femsa and the Brazilian in the energy sector rootwhich uses the brand shell at gas stations in Brazil.

Oxxo plans to open 200 stores in Brazil in 2022, a year marked by difficulties for retailers to maintain profitability in the face of high food transport costs and the reduction of Brazilian purchasing power due to high inflation.

Unlike the business model adopted in Mexico, Oxxo added to its units in the country the sale of bread, fruits and vegetables, as well as tobacco and hygiene and cleaning items. Between Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Brazil, the total number of Oxxo stores reaches no less than 19 thousand.

Oxxo made rapid expansion in São Paulo and should maintain the pace of store openings until 2023 Photograph: Alex Silva / Estadão

Here, the Mexican chain needs to face GPA, which has 241 physical stores for the brands Extra Minute and Sugarloaf Minuteas well as the Carrefour Brasil, with its 145 Express stores, and Hirota, with 109 units. In addition, the company challenges the existence of small, familiar neighborhood markets.

Oxxo will maintain the strong pace of expansion of units in Brazil. The company’s plan is to reach 309 markets opened in the State of São Paulo by March 2023. “The expansion strategy is always to start in the central regions, in areas with a lot of movement of people, in order to enter more and more neighborhoods from there. . Our goal is to provide close alternatives to the consumer so that he makes better use of his time”, informed the company, by e-mail.

To overcome the challenges of expanding the business during a period marked by high inflation in Brazil, Oxxo has outsourced operators for the distribution of fresh produce and bakery items, in order to reduce the impact of logistics costs. The reduced size of commercial leased properties also helps to keep accounts up to date so that the operation’s growth is healthy, according to the company.

For Eduardo Yamashitahead of operations at the consultancy Gouvêa Ecosystem, the convenience store market in the country is practically unexplored, restricted to gas station stores, which can give the Oxxo chain a competitive advantage due to its rapid expansion – which aims at profitability with regional sales and massive presence. According to him, the large national companies in this sector are focused on cash and carry, which opened a window of opportunity for growth during the economic crisis.

“In the current macroeconomic scenario, the company takes advantage of good commercial spots with more attractive rents, previously occupied only by drugstores. Before, it was impossible to have a food retail on a corner. However, spending money in a recessionary economy means having a harder time attracting customers. But, as it was time to make the investment in the country, the company looked at the glass as half full”, says the specialist.

No digital for now

Following a path opposite to that taken by retailers in Brazil today, Oxxo grows without relying on e-commerce. The company’s website only has the location of the stores, some offers and a registration page to work at the company.

Fernando Moulin, a partner at the digital transformation consultancy Sponsorb Hub, says that a good business strategy is more important than a digital presence, which may occur at a second stage in Oxxo’s expansion strategy in the country.

“While several stores have closed, they are opening stores and can take advantage of competitive rents. At the pace of their expansion, this plan to enter Brazilian retail was made years ago. As with the capital market, it is better to buy good assets at the low rather than the high to increase your equity,” he says.

Soon, Oxxo will launch an app to expand its digital presence. In addition, the company plans to increase the sale of market items in the iFood, today restricted to downtown São Paulo. The long-term plan is to consolidate as a network of markets that is present in both digital and physical retail, with integration between the two shopping experiences.